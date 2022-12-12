https://sputniknews.com/20221212/us-africa-summit-a-sign-of-desperation-experts-say-1105388191.html

The upcoming US-Africa summit is part of Washington's attempts to undermine the growing Chinese influence in Africa, says Dr. Gerald Horne, author, researcher, and professor of history at the University of Houston, Texas, in an interview with Sputnik.No special programs that could be proposed at the summit are able to significantly undermine China's influence in Africa, notes Nikolai Shcherbakov, professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow, Russia. According to him, embracing universalism in its policy towards Africa is the only option for the US – which has sent invitations to the summit even to those under US sanctions:Meanwhile, China is Africa's largest trading partner. The volume of China-Africa trade reached $254 billion in 2021, which is four times the volume of trade between the United States and African countries. China remains the largest source of direct investment, about double the level of US investment.Fang Wei, deputy director of the Center for Western Asia and Africa at Anhui University, notes that compared to the US-Africa Summit, which is being held eight years after the previous one, Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summits have been held every three years for the past 22 years, laying a solid foundation for China's interaction with African countries.According to Dr. Horne, with the "rise of China," African nations now have other options rather than to cooperate with Western countries, with Mali's worsening relations with France and the withdrawal of the latter's troops from the West African country serving as a glaring example.The alignment of forces in the West African Sahel region has changed since anti-French governments came to power in Burkina Faso and Mali as a result of military coups. French-led Operation Barkhane came to an end, followed by decisions by other Western countries to pull out from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). Recently, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced plans to create its own peacekeeping mission in the region.Dr. Horne believes that under these circumstances, the United States is cooperating with its European partners in pursuit of egoistic interests in Africa – but the prospects of this cooperation are doubtful.

