China to Assist Tanzania in Developing Infrastructure and Maritime Trade

On November 2–4, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan pays a state visit to China. Liu Qinghai, director of the Center for African Economic Studies at the Institute of African Studies, Zhejiang Normal University, noted in an interview with Sputnik that the political significance of the China-Tanzania summit talks goes beyond bilateral relations.She noted that the Tanzanian president is one of the first heads of state to visit China since the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in late October. Suluhu is also the first African head of state to visit China since the important political event. Liu Qinghai believes this signifies the particular strategic importance of China-Africa relations and the exemplary role of China-Tanzania relations in China-Africa cooperation. The current visit is the first one for Samia Suluhu Hassan to China as president. Mbelwa Kairuki, Tanzania's ambassador to China, noted in this regard that the two countries have strong ties that have brought many benefits, and the visit to China is proof of the confidence that foreign leaders and peoples put in the Tanzanian presidential administration, the Daily News Tanzania (Dar es Salaam) quoted the ambassador.The visit of the Tanzanian president to China is a logical result of the development of bilateral relations, Nikolai Shcherbakov, a professor at the Higher School of Economics and an analyst at the Center for African Studies of the Institute of General History of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), told Sputnik:The trade volume between China and Tanzania has increased by 20 per cent in the past three years. It stood at $6.74 billion in 2021, bringing Tanzania's exports of agricultural products, minerals, and seafood higher than in previous years.The talks in Beijing are expected to help increase Tanzania's exports to China, especially of crops and products enjoying high demand in China. Primarily, this could be soybeans.By October this year, the Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) had registered a total of 1,098 Chinese projects worth $9.6 billion for the mainland and 15 projects worth $202.2 million for Zanzibar.Samia Suluhu Hassan’s visit to China will open up new opportunities for cooperation in many areas. First and foremost, in the digital economy, expert Liu Qinghai believes:Expert Liu Qinghai also pointed to other promising hotspots for Chinese investment in Tanzania:She also said that she views conditions for the development of an agro-processing industry in Tanzania as "good". The country's proven resources include diamonds, gold, coal, iron, phosphates, and rare earth elements, while only deposits of gold, titanium, nickel and natural gas are being developed on a large scale. Liu Qinghai believes agricultural products processing, extraction and processing of minerals and energy resources are spheres that Chinese enterprises can consider investing in.The construction and modernization of Bagamoyo Port is a key infrastructure project that China is lobbying for after the administration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed its willingness to revive the frozen megaport project. African media also reported that investors from Oman have expressed interest in this project. Expert Nikolai Shcherbakov believes that the choice in favor of China would be the right one for Tanzania:Many East African countries, which have no direct access to the ocean, trade through Tanzanian ports and harbors. The modernization of Bagamoyo Port will strengthen their logistical capacity and will give China added convenience in importing African raw materials.

