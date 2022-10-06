International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/indonesia-wants-to-join-brics-russian-senate-speaker-says-1101572637.html
Indonesia Wants to Join BRICS, Russian Senate Speaker Says
Indonesia Wants to Join BRICS, Russian Senate Speaker Says
Back in June, Argentina, along with Iran, applied for full BRICS membership, while Algeria has also voiced an interest in entering the club of emerging... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T13:17+0000
2022-10-06T13:17+0000
world
indonesia
russia
brics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099747284_0:100:3073:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_52ec74fbe644d2a6d07eed6d4e527872.jpg
Indonesia is willing to join the BRICS group, speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko stated after talking to President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the G20 parliamentary summit in Jakarta.She also noted that Moscow and Jakarta have great potential to boost their cooperation.BRICS is an informal association of the major developing economies that was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between the nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges. Members of the bloc, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, account for around 40 percent of the global population and almost a quarter of the global GDP.Over the past year, Argentina and Iran have applied for BRICS membership, while Algeria expressed an interest in joining the format. According to BRICS International Forum President Purnima Anand, Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia may also join the bloc "very soon."
indonesia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099747284_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c6ddb97c0ce809c76b4514a01c072424.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
indonesia, russia, brics
indonesia, russia, brics

Indonesia Wants to Join BRICS, Russian Senate Speaker Says

13:17 GMT 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Sonny TumbelakaIndonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, second left, delivers her speech during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Friday, July 15, 2022.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, second left, delivers her speech during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Friday, July 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Sonny Tumbelaka
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Back in June, Argentina, along with Iran, applied for full BRICS membership, while Algeria has also voiced an interest in entering the club of emerging economies that currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Indonesia is willing to join the BRICS group, speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko stated after talking to President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the G20 parliamentary summit in Jakarta.

"Indonesia is showing great interest in signing an agreement on a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union; this issue has already advanced very well. In principle, Indonesia wants to join the BRICS format," Matvienko said in response to a question about her negotiations with the Indonesian president.

She also noted that Moscow and Jakarta have great potential to boost their cooperation.
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankBRICS
BRICS - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
BRICS
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
BRICS is an informal association of the major developing economies that was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between the nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges. Members of the bloc, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, account for around 40 percent of the global population and almost a quarter of the global GDP.
Over the past year, Argentina and Iran have applied for BRICS membership, while Algeria expressed an interest in joining the format. According to BRICS International Forum President Purnima Anand, Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia may also join the bloc "very soon."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала