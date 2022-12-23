International
Algeria Hopes to Join BRICS Alliance in 2023 - President
Algeria is hoping to join the BRICS alliance of the largest developing economies in 2023, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Thursday night.
"God willing, 2023 will be the year when Algeria joins BRICS," Tebboune said in a televised appearance on the national broadcaster. The president added that current BRICS members, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have already approved the country's accession to the alliance. Algeria submitted the official application to join BRICS in November. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Moscow welcomes Algeria's intention to join the alliance. BRICS is an informal association of the world's major developing economies, which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between these nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges. Along with Algeria, a number of other countries, including Argentina, Iran, Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, have expressed their interest in joining the group over the past months and years.
06:41 GMT 23.12.2022
A man waves an Algerian flag as war planes fly during a military parade to mark the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Algiers.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Algeria is hoping to join the BRICS alliance of the largest developing economies in 2023, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Thursday night.
"God willing, 2023 will be the year when Algeria joins BRICS," Tebboune said in a televised appearance on the national broadcaster.
The president added that current BRICS members, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have already approved the country's accession to the alliance.
Algeria submitted the official application to join BRICS in November. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Moscow welcomes Algeria's intention to join the alliance.
BRICS is an informal association of the world's major developing economies, which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between these nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges. Along with Algeria, a number of other countries, including Argentina, Iran, Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, have expressed their interest in joining the group over the past months and years.
