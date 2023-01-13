https://sputniknews.com/20230113/savage-placement-uk-store-puts-prince-harrys-memoir-beside-how-to-kill-your-family-bestseller-1106278095.html

'Savage Placement': UK Store Puts Prince Harry’s Memoir Beside 'How to Kill Your Family' Bestseller

The window display of a bookstore in Swindon, a town in northeast Wiltshire, UK, has gone viral as it placed Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir "Spare" alongside Bella Mackie’s novel with the eye-catching title “How to Kill Your Family.”The "tongue-in-cheek" humor of the move by Bert’s Books, which shared a photo of their store’s front display, resonated with many on social media. The owner himself, Alex Call, told reporters that the display was intended to be “quite light-hearted and make a few people smile.” The bookstore pointed out in its post that it had simply "put our bestselling books in the window." Indeed, Bella Mackie's captivating black humor satire was the shop’s bestseller of 2022.The store added that they still had "some spare copies of Spare if you want one."The witty window display was applauded by many social media users, who branded it nothing short of "brilliant."On January 10, the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, opened yet another chapter of the long-winding saga of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their relationship with the royal family. Prince Harry married American actress Meghan Markle in 2018, with the couple opting to resign from royal duties in 2020 and relocate to the US. Since then, they have been on a roll, venting "truth bombs" and scandalous accusations that have rocked The Firm - the unofficial nickname for the British monarchy that dates back to the time of Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George VI.The new memoir, which is already at the top of Amazon's list, was preceded by numerous media leaks that offered glimpses of controversial passages in which Harry's father, now King Charles III, joked about fatherhood. There were insights into the scandal surrounding Prince Harry's account of a fight with his brother, Prince William, and even insinuations related to the leak about Prince Harry losing his virginity.In an interview to promote the memoir, Prince Harry was cited as doubting that "we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there." He also vowed that it was his "life's work" to change the media landscape.

