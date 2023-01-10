https://sputniknews.com/20230110/prince-harrys-memoir-spare-finally-on-sale-provoking-hype-even-greater-than-before-1106185025.html

Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Finally on Sale, Provoking Hype Even Greater Than Before

Prince Harry married American actress Meghan Markle in 2018, and in 2020 resigned from his royal responsibilities. On January 10, his scandalous memoir, Spare, is finally out.

Prince Harry's 410-page memoir, Spare, is finally out in 16 languages. The book caused a stir long before publication, and ahead of its midnight release, people were standing in lines to be the first to buy a paper copy.Various bookstores are reporting unprecedented excitement. Many have extended their opening hours in an effort to cope with the influx of visitors eager to learn the history of Prince Harry's relationships within the royal family. The book is already at the top of Amazon's list, while Waterstones retail said it had become one of its "biggest pre-order titles for a decade".Ahead of the memoir's publication, the book was already accompanied by a lot of scandals related to leaks:According to British media reports, in an interview to promote the memoir, Prince Harry said that it would be his "life's work" to change the media landscape.However, the publication of the book and the cannon of scandals that preceded it seriously complicated Prince Harry's relationship with his family, to the point that Harry himself admitted that he could not return to Britain.Moreover, Harry's decision to green-light the publication, as well as the scandalous flare, led to a decline in his popularity in Britain, YouGov reports the results of the poll.At the moment Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have not responded to the publication.

