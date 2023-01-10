Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Finally on Sale, Provoking Hype Even Greater Than Before

International
Prince Harry married American actress Meghan Markle in 2018, and in 2020 resigned from his royal responsibilities.
Ahead of the memoir's publication, the book was already accompanied by a lot of scandals related to leaks:
Insinuations related to the leak about Prince Harry losing his virginity;
The scandal surrounding Prince Harry's account of a fight with his brother, Prince William;
Hype concerning Prince Harry's confession that it was his brother and sister-in-law who advised him to wear a Nazi costume;
The media also quoted passages in which Harry's father, now King Charles III, joked about fatherhood.
According to British media reports, in an interview to promote the memoir, Prince Harry said that it would be his "life's work" to change the media landscape.
Prince Harry Broke Four Military Codes With Tell-All TV Show and Book, Says Retired General
However, the publication of the book and the cannon of scandals that preceded it seriously complicated Prince Harry's relationship with his family, to the point that Harry himself admitted that he could not return to Britain.
Moreover, Harry's decision to green-light the publication, as well as the scandalous flare, led to a decline in his popularity in Britain, YouGov reports the results of the poll.
Only 26 percent of respondents confirmed their positive attitude towards the author of the scandalous memoirs, compared to 33 percent in the fall;
The poll of five years ago showed an 80% positive attitude to the Prince Earl of Sussex;
At the same time, young people aged 18-24 support Prince Harry about as much as disapprove of his actions - 41% both.
At the moment Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have not responded to the publication.
