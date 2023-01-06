https://sputniknews.com/20230106/who-knows-if-im-your-real-father-prince-harry-relives-king-charles-sadistic-jokes-in-memoir-1106078914.html

‘Who Knows If I’m Your Real Father?’ Prince Harry Relives King Charles’ ‘Sadistic’ Jokes in Memoir

Prince Harry’s father, King Charles III, tormented him with “real dad” jokes, according to media-leaked excerpts from the upcoming memoir by the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry’s father, King Charles III, tormented him with “real dad” jokes, according to media-leaked excerpts from the upcoming memoir by the Duke of Sussex.According to the royal, his father would “laugh and laugh” at his own “remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”Major James Hewitt, an officer who participated in Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War, reportedly met Princess Diana at a party thrown by her lady-in-waiting, Hazel West. He went on to become her riding instructor in 1986. It was then that they became romantically involved, according to a tell-all book, Princess in Love, written by Anna Pasternak, and for which Hewitt offered up the details of the alleged extramarital affair that continued between 1986 and 1991.At the time, in 1994, the best-seller stirred up a scandal, despite Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles having separated in 1992. In 1995, the Princess of Wales confirmed in her famous interview with BBC's Panorama:In his new memoir, Prince Harry acknowledges the persistent, tabloid-spread rumors that Charles was not his real father.Ever since “leaks” from the memoir began to emerge in media reports, there have been intriguing scandalous titbits offered to readers.For example, Prince Harry, grief-stricken after the death of his mother, allegedly reached out to a psychic to help him contact her.Diana, Princess of Wales, died on August 31 1997, after the car she was in crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris while the driver was fleeing the paparazzi. The crash also resulted in the death of her companion, Dodi Fayed, and his driver, Henri Paul. At the time, Prince Harry was about to turn 13.Spare is believed to reveal that the Duke of Sussex got in touch with a woman who “claimed to have powers” to converse with Diana, after which he got a message in which his late mother assured him he was “living the life she couldn’t.” Prince Harry also recalled in the memoir a close encounter with a leopard during his holiday in Botswana with his brother, William. The wild beast, he is cited as claiming, was apparently “a messenger” sent by his mother to tell him that “everything will be fine.”In other "revelations", the fifth in the line of succession to the British throne opened up about killing 25 combatants in the course of two tours of military service in Afghanistan.Last year, Penguin Random House, the publisher of Spare, released a statement pertaining to the release of the 416-page memoir, saying, "For Harry, this is his story at last."Prince Harry is set to tease the memoir in a spate of interviews airing ahead of the release on January 10.

