International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/who-knows-if-im-your-real-father-prince-harry-relives-king-charles-sadistic-jokes-in-memoir-1106078914.html
‘Who Knows If I’m Your Real Father?’ Prince Harry Relives King Charles’ ‘Sadistic’ Jokes in Memoir
‘Who Knows If I’m Your Real Father?’ Prince Harry Relives King Charles’ ‘Sadistic’ Jokes in Memoir
Prince Harry’s father, King Charles III, tormented him with “real dad” jokes, according to media-leaked excerpts from the upcoming memoir by the Duke of Sussex.
2023-01-06T09:49+0000
2023-01-06T10:05+0000
world
uk royal family
uk
king charles iii
prince harry
princess diana
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/08/1080102397_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_57d74c95b12aa655c1926b78ea9d2f57.jpg
Prince Harry’s father, King Charles III, tormented him with “real dad” jokes, according to media-leaked excerpts from the upcoming memoir by the Duke of Sussex.According to the royal, his father would “laugh and laugh” at his own “remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”Major James Hewitt, an officer who participated in Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War, reportedly met Princess Diana at a party thrown by her lady-in-waiting, Hazel West. He went on to become her riding instructor in 1986. It was then that they became romantically involved, according to a tell-all book, Princess in Love, written by Anna Pasternak, and for which Hewitt offered up the details of the alleged extramarital affair that continued between 1986 and 1991.At the time, in 1994, the best-seller stirred up a scandal, despite Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles having separated in 1992. In 1995, the Princess of Wales confirmed in her famous interview with BBC's Panorama:In his new memoir, Prince Harry acknowledges the persistent, tabloid-spread rumors that Charles was not his real father.Ever since “leaks” from the memoir began to emerge in media reports, there have been intriguing scandalous titbits offered to readers.For example, Prince Harry, grief-stricken after the death of his mother, allegedly reached out to a psychic to help him contact her.Diana, Princess of Wales, died on August 31 1997, after the car she was in crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris while the driver was fleeing the paparazzi. The crash also resulted in the death of her companion, Dodi Fayed, and his driver, Henri Paul. At the time, Prince Harry was about to turn 13.Spare is believed to reveal that the Duke of Sussex got in touch with a woman who “claimed to have powers” to converse with Diana, after which he got a message in which his late mother assured him he was “living the life she couldn’t.” Prince Harry also recalled in the memoir a close encounter with a leopard during his holiday in Botswana with his brother, William. The wild beast, he is cited as claiming, was apparently “a messenger” sent by his mother to tell him that “everything will be fine.”In other "revelations", the fifth in the line of succession to the British throne opened up about killing 25 combatants in the course of two tours of military service in Afghanistan.Last year, Penguin Random House, the publisher of Spare, released a statement pertaining to the release of the 416-page memoir, saying, "For Harry, this is his story at last."Prince Harry is set to tease the memoir in a spate of interviews airing ahead of the release on January 10.
https://sputniknews.com/20230105/prince-harry-deflects-blame-for-2005-nazi-costume-choice-on-william--kate-in-upcoming-memoir-1106063678.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230105/prince-harry-says-his-brother-physically-attacked-him-in-upcoming-book-spare-1106047252.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/08/1080102397_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ea8316387159c53aac3eb6beb3dac6d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
who knows if i am your real father, prince harry, king charles’ sadistic jokes, memoie spare, media-leaked excerpts, rumor that major james hewitt was real father, flaming ginger hair, rumors that charles was not his real father, diana, princess of wales
who knows if i am your real father, prince harry, king charles’ sadistic jokes, memoie spare, media-leaked excerpts, rumor that major james hewitt was real father, flaming ginger hair, rumors that charles was not his real father, diana, princess of wales

‘Who Knows If I’m Your Real Father?’ Prince Harry Relives King Charles’ ‘Sadistic’ Jokes in Memoir

09:49 GMT 06.01.2023 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 06.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamBritain's Prince Harry kisses and greets his father, King Charles III.
Britain's Prince Harry kisses and greets his father, King Charles III. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
"Spare," an explosive memoir penned by Prince Harry, is set to come out on January 10, and teasers of the book have been leaking into the press, offering readers tantalizing glimpses of what bombshell "truths" the Duke of Sussex intends to let loose.
Prince Harry’s father, King Charles III, tormented him with “real dad” jokes, according to media-leaked excerpts from the upcoming memoir by the Duke of Sussex.

“Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing … Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?” Prince Harry is cited as saying in ”Spare,” his memoir set to come out on January 10.

According to the royal, his father would “laugh and laugh” at his own “remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”
Major James Hewitt, an officer who participated in Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War, reportedly met Princess Diana at a party thrown by her lady-in-waiting, Hazel West. He went on to become her riding instructor in 1986. It was then that they became romantically involved, according to a tell-all book, Princess in Love, written by Anna Pasternak, and for which Hewitt offered up the details of the alleged extramarital affair that continued between 1986 and 1991.
At the time, in 1994, the best-seller stirred up a scandal, despite Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles having separated in 1992. In 1995, the Princess of Wales confirmed in her famous interview with BBC's Panorama:
"Yes, I was in love with him. But I was very let down," in a nod at Hewitt's role in the publication of the book.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot featuring photos of Major James Hewitt. and Prince Harry.
Twitter screenshot featuring photos of Major James Hewitt. and Prince Harry. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
Twitter screenshot featuring photos of Major James Hewitt. and Prince Harry.
© Photo : Twitter
In his new memoir, Prince Harry acknowledges the persistent, tabloid-spread rumors that Charles was not his real father.
“Maybe it made them feel better about their lives that a young prince’s life was laugh-able. Never mind that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born,” he is cited as adding in “Spare”.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends a press conference at the Merkur Spiel-Arena stadium in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on September 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
Viral
Prince Harry Deflects Blame for 2005 Nazi Costume Choice on 'William & Kate' in Upcoming Memoir
Yesterday, 14:04 GMT
Ever since “leaks” from the memoir began to emerge in media reports, there have been intriguing scandalous titbits offered to readers.
For example, Prince Harry, grief-stricken after the death of his mother, allegedly reached out to a psychic to help him contact her.
Diana, Princess of Wales, died on August 31 1997, after the car she was in crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris while the driver was fleeing the paparazzi. The crash also resulted in the death of her companion, Dodi Fayed, and his driver, Henri Paul. At the time, Prince Harry was about to turn 13.
Spare is believed to reveal that the Duke of Sussex got in touch with a woman who “claimed to have powers” to converse with Diana, after which he got a message in which his late mother assured him he was “living the life she couldn’t.” Prince Harry also recalled in the memoir a close encounter with a leopard during his holiday in Botswana with his brother, William. The wild beast, he is cited as claiming, was apparently “a messenger” sent by his mother to tell him that “everything will be fine.”
© AFP 2022 / JOHNNY EGGITTPrincess Diana (R) and her son Harry watch the march past on a dais on the mall as part of the commemorations of VJ Day on August 19, 1995.
Princess Diana (R) and her son Harry watch the march past on a dais on the mall as part of the commemorations of VJ Day on August 19, 1995. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
Princess Diana (R) and her son Harry watch the march past on a dais on the mall as part of the commemorations of VJ Day on August 19, 1995.
© AFP 2022 / JOHNNY EGGITT
In other "revelations", the fifth in the line of succession to the British throne opened up about killing 25 combatants in the course of two tours of military service in Afghanistan.
"I could always tell exactly how many enemy combatants I had killed. And it seemed essential for me not to be afraid of that figure … So my number: twenty-five. It was not something that filled me with satisfaction, but I was not ashamed either," Prince Harry said in his book, as quoted by media reports.
Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry walk beside each other after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
Viral
Prince Harry Says His Brother Physically Attacked Him in Upcoming Book ‘Spare’
Yesterday, 03:58 GMT
Last year, Penguin Random House, the publisher of Spare, released a statement pertaining to the release of the 416-page memoir, saying, "For Harry, this is his story at last."
Prince Harry is set to tease the memoir in a spate of interviews airing ahead of the release on January 10.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала