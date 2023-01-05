https://sputniknews.com/20230105/prince-harry-says-his-brother-physically-attacked-him-in-upcoming-book-spare-1106047252.html

Prince Harry Says His Brother Physically Attacked Him in Upcoming Book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry Says His Brother Physically Attacked Him in Upcoming Book ‘Spare’

Buckingham Palace isn’t going to want to hear about this. 05.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-05T03:58+0000

2023-01-05T03:58+0000

2023-01-05T03:53+0000

viral

prince harry

royal family

uk royal family

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100718023_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_9ec5c5de38a4a559178257434525cd10.jpg

A new excerpt of Prince Harry's upcoming book Spare has detailed an incident where Prince William, next in line for the British throne, became physically violent with his younger brother following a dispute over the Duchess of Sussex.The Duke of Sussex alleged in his memoir that his brother Prince William (now Prince of Wales) “grabbed” him by his collar and “knocked him to the floor.” The fight broke out at Harry’s home in London in 2019 during which Harry says William labeled Meghan as “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.” Harry then accused his brother of falling in line with the press's biased narrative about his American wife, and the fight escalated.“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has been setting Windsor's teeth on edge as he promotes his upcoming book Spare in TV interviews. The latest teasers of the book come after the Sussex's rather successful, even if poorly rated, Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.”As the Windsors have refrained from speaking out against the bold accusations made by their relatives across the pond, Prince Harry is the first royal family member to be candid with interviewers since his late mother Princess Diana. She, of course, separated from King Charles in 1992 before her explosive interview with BBC’s Martin Bashir in 1995, which the People’s Princess was lured into under false pretenses.Prince Harry deeply criticized the British media in his Netflix docuseries as a necessary evil which was used by Buckingham Palace to control certain family member’s narratives. He hinted some of his family members chose to leak negative stories about him and Meghan as a distraction from other negative attention royal family members would have faced.However, the Duke is still using the media as a way to promote himself and his wife, perhaps as a way to regain control of the narrative, or as a way to bankroll the couple’s luxurious lifestyle. And, to pile irony on top of hypocrisy, the excerpt from Harry’s book which was published by The Guardian was somehow unknowingly obtained, despite the fact the book has security which rivals that of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series.The book, which is 416 pages, is already number two on Amazon’s best-seller list in pre-sales across North America and the United Kingdom. The book reportedly delves into his childhood, schooling, his career as a royal and as a British soldier, his relationship with his family, and of course, his relationship with Meghan Markle, as well as his split from royal duties.

https://sputniknews.com/20230102/relations-between-prince-william-and-harry-hanging-by-a-thread-report---1105986424.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

prince harry, royal family, uk royal family