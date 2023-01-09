https://sputniknews.com/20230109/prince-harry-believes-return-to-uk-impossible-after-family-rift-1106171791.html

Prince Harry Believes Return to UK Impossible After Family Rift

British Prince Harry ruled out the possibility of his family returning to the United Kingdom, saying that a "third party" would make it unsurvivable even if such an arrangement was done between him and the other Royals.

"I do not think it is going to be possible. Even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that that isn't possible. They are making it unsurvivable," Prince Harry told media, presenting his memoir "Spare."He also doubted that "we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there." Prince Harry, however, agreed he is also responsible for the breakdown of the relationship with the Royal Family. "Without question, I am sure," he said. Speaking of late Queen Elizabeth II, Harry said they had a very good relationship. She never said to him she was "angry" about him and his wife Meghan stepping back from royal duties, he said, expressing belief she was "sad that it got to that point." Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle got married in 2018. They left the UK in 2020. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, pressure and racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal family has remained strained.

