https://sputniknews.com/20220919/queen-elizabeth-ii-buried-in-king-george-vi-memorial-chapel-at-windsor-castle-1100983067.html

Queen Elizabeth II Buried in King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II Buried in King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Late UK Queen Elizabeth II was buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle after a farewell ceremony, British media... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-19T20:51+0000

2022-09-19T20:51+0000

2022-09-19T20:48+0000

world

queen elizabeth ii

burial

uk

windsor castle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100606043_0:141:3141:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_cd6e8b5de93c53baf8e1d9de00f2e528.jpg

Earlier in the day, a private funeral service was held. It was attended by Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, and other members of the royal family.The deceased monarch was buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip. The queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her sister, Princess Margaret, whose body was cremated in accordance with her wishes, also rest in the same chapel.On September 8, UK Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new UK king.

https://sputniknews.com/20220918/queen-elizabeths-state-funeral-how-much-will-it-cost-1100934501.html

windsor castle

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

queen elizabeth ii, burial, uk, windsor castle