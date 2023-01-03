https://sputniknews.com/20230103/royal-family-completely-exhausted-with-stream-of-misinformation-from-sussexes-report-1106001465.html

Royal Family ‘Completely Exhausted’ With ‘Stream of Misinformation’ From Sussexes: Report

Royal Family ‘Completely Exhausted’ With ‘Stream of Misinformation’ From Sussexes: Report

Relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family have remained tense since the bombshell interview Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had with Oprah Winfrey in 2021

2023-01-03T06:05+0000

2023-01-03T06:05+0000

2023-01-03T06:05+0000

world

uk

prince harry

meghan markle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106001319_0:166:3055:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_2db6a80f673192f01fe8e9f6d633ae18.jpg

The royals are “completely exhausted” with the “stream of misinformation” from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, a UK media outlet has quoted unnamed sources as saying.In one of the trailers, Prince Harry insisted that he would like to have his father and brother back and thatr he was "betrayed" along with "briefings and leakings and planting of stories against” him and his wife.He pointed out that “it never needed to be this way” before stressing that he wants “a family, not an institution.” The Duke of Sussex also said, in an apparent reference to the royals, that “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains.”He claimed that the Royal Family’s motto is “'never complain, never explain', but it's just a motto.”Commenting on Harry’s remarks, an unnamed royal insider told a British news outlet that “it all feels very repetitive,” arguing that Harry's “constant sniping is rather draining and he knows full well it is highly unlikely they will engage in a tit-for-tat battle of words.”Another source argued that the Duke of Sussex's allegation that his family refused to reconcile with him was “unadulterated nonsense.” Buckingham Palace have refused to comment on the trailers of Harry’s sit-down interviews with UK and US media outlets.The Duke of Sussex’s remarks follow media reports that relations between him and his brother William “are hanging by a thread” ahead of the January 10 publication of Prince Harry’s tell-all book, titled Spare.One unnamed source was cited by a British news outlet as saying that the memoirs would most likely cause irrevocable damage to the two brothers' relationship.This was preceded by the publication of a new survey, which found that 44% of the British public believe Prince Harry should be stripped of his official title of “Duke of Sussex” in light of last month’s release of a new Netflix series, in which he and Meghan lashed out at members of the Royal Family. Just 32% of respondents said they believe Harry should keep his title.The Sussexes and the rest of the royals have been at odds since their bombshell interview with Oprah in March 2021, in which the couple, in particular, claimed that the Buckingham Palace disregarded Meghan's psychological well-being during her pregnancy, as she was near-suicidal. The two also argued that one of the senior royals expressed "concerns" about the skin color of their son Archie, and accused the palace of failing to protect Meghan from “racist” attacks from the British press.

https://sputniknews.com/20221204/prince-harry-reportedly-claimed-those-brits-need-a-lesson-as-he-teased-shocking-oprah-sit-down-1105018961.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221101/meghan-markle-says-uk-citizenship-exam-was-so-hard-even-prince-harry-had-no-idea-about-answers-1102921909.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

trense relations between the sussexes and the rest of the royal family, 'stream of misinformation' from prince harry and his wife meghan, prince harry's book spare, the sussexes' interview with opr ah