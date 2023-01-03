Royal Family ‘Completely Exhausted’ With ‘Stream of Misinformation’ From Sussexes: Report
© AFP 2022 / ANGELA WEISSBritain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City
Relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family have remained tense since the bombshell interview Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. In their first appearance since they quit their royal duties, the couple, in particular, accused a royal of making racist remarks about their son Archie.
The royals are “completely exhausted” with the “stream of misinformation” from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, a UK media outlet has quoted unnamed sources as saying.
The claims come after the Duke of Sussex argued in trailers for a pair of interviews ahead of the release of his upcoming memoirs that “they’ve have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” in an apparent nod to his family.
In one of the trailers, Prince Harry insisted that he would like to have his father and brother back and thatr he was "betrayed" along with "briefings and leakings and planting of stories against” him and his wife.
He pointed out that “it never needed to be this way” before stressing that he wants “a family, not an institution.” The Duke of Sussex also said, in an apparent reference to the royals, that “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains.”
He claimed that the Royal Family’s motto is “'never complain, never explain', but it's just a motto.”
“They will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we're being told for the last six years, 'we can't put a statement out to protect you', but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal,” the 38-year-old noted.
Commenting on Harry’s remarks, an unnamed royal insider told a British news outlet that “it all feels very repetitive,” arguing that Harry's “constant sniping is rather draining and he knows full well it is highly unlikely they will engage in a tit-for-tat battle of words.”
Another source argued that the Duke of Sussex's allegation that his family refused to reconcile with him was “unadulterated nonsense.” Buckingham Palace have refused to comment on the trailers of Harry’s sit-down interviews with UK and US media outlets.
The Duke of Sussex’s remarks follow media reports that relations between him and his brother William “are hanging by a thread” ahead of the January 10 publication of Prince Harry’s tell-all book, titled Spare.
One unnamed source was cited by a British news outlet as saying that the memoirs would most likely cause irrevocable damage to the two brothers' relationship.
“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the Royal Family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I expected, but it's tough on William in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside,” the insider claimed.
This was preceded by the publication of a new survey, which found that 44% of the British public believe Prince Harry should be stripped of his official title of “Duke of Sussex” in light of last month’s release of a new Netflix series, in which he and Meghan lashed out at members of the Royal Family. Just 32% of respondents said they believe Harry should keep his title.
The Sussexes and the rest of the royals have been at odds since their bombshell interview with Oprah in March 2021, in which the couple, in particular, claimed that the Buckingham Palace disregarded Meghan's psychological well-being during her pregnancy, as she was near-suicidal. The two also argued that one of the senior royals expressed "concerns" about the skin color of their son Archie, and accused the palace of failing to protect Meghan from “racist” attacks from the British press.