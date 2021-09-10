Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Infamous Interview to Oprah Booed at TV Awards, Report Says

Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: NASA Holds Presser on Collection of First Rock Samples From Mars

During the two-hour conversation, the Sussexes spilled the beans on their decision to step down from senior roles in the royal family and made several... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's infamous interview to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey was booed during the NTAs, Britain's leading TV awards, the Daily Mail and the Sun reported, citing its sources. According to the outlets, the incident occurred during the segment featuring the biggest moments on TV over the last year.Snippets of various talk shows, programmes, interviews, broadcasts appeared on screen during the segment. When a clip of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speaking to Oprah Winfrey was shown, the audience expressed displeasure.One audience member told the Sun: "As soon as Meghan and Harry appeared on screen the audience started booing and then everyone joined in, it was really loud and funny."A celebrity who wished to remain anonymous told the Daily Mail:According to the Daily Mail, the booing was cut off from ITV's live broadcast of the event. The outlet stressed that given the fact that the National Television Awards are usually packed with celebrities, the booing incident suggests that the Sussexes' reputation has soured among the elite.Incidentally, Piers Morgan, who has been a constant critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, was also booed by the audience when a clip featuring him was shown on screen.They 'Pressed Nuclear Button' on Buckingham PalaceMembers of the Royal Family are known for keeping a stiff upper lip and not discussing their private lives. It is for this reason the interview to Oprah Winfrey was considered extraordinary, along with the sensational claims the two made.Meghan Markle, whose mother is Black, hinted that one member of the family had concerns about the potentially dark skin of her firstborn Archie. She claimed she was denied help by the royal staff when she felt suicidal and didn't want to live anymore. The Duchess said she lost her freedom after becoming royal and accused the Palace of perpetuating falsehoods against her and Prince Harry.The Duke of Sussex in his turn revealed that his father Prince Charles reportedly cut him off financially after the two decided to step down from senior roles in the family. Harry said he was saddened that no member of the family had condemned the racist treatment of Meghan by the UK press.These and other allegations prompted severe criticism of the royal family, while the Sussexes received widespread support from celebrities and high-profile people around the world.However, there were those who criticized the couple for what they described as an attack on the royal family, which royal insiders described as the Sussexes pressing "the nuclear button" on Buckingham Palace.Meanwhile, critics have suggested that there were inconsistencies in the claims.Meghan Markle alleged that the Palace deliberately changed the rules so that their firstborn son Archie wouldn't be given the title of prince. However, according to the 1917 decree of King George V, the great-grandchildren of the monarch are no longer called princes and princesses, except for the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales – in this case Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William, Harry's elder brother.In 2012, four years before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got acquainted, Queen Elizabeth II released a decree granting all children of Prince William the title of prince or princess.Critics have also drawn attention to other allegations made by the royals, which they claimed proved they were false.
prince harry, oprah winfrey, meghan markle, uk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Infamous Interview to Oprah Booed at TV Awards, Report Says

15:37 GMT 10.09.2021
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / Handout .
Max Gorbachev
During the two-hour conversation, the Sussexes spilled the beans on their decision to step down from senior roles in the royal family and made several sensational claims, which shocked not only the British public but the rest of the world.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s infamous interview to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey was booed during the NTAs, Britain’s leading TV awards, the Daily Mail and the Sun reported, citing its sources. According to the outlets, the incident occurred during the segment featuring the biggest moments on TV over the last year.

“When we were separated in lockdown, television connected us. It kept us informed. It kept us entertained. It provided essential company. It provided comfort and camaraderie. At momentous events, millions of us gathered around our television sets to share those moments together. Television truly united us", said Sir Trevor McDonald while announcing the segment.

Snippets of various talk shows, programmes, interviews, broadcasts appeared on screen during the segment. When a clip of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speaking to Oprah Winfrey was shown, the audience expressed displeasure.
One audience member told the Sun: "As soon as Meghan and Harry appeared on screen the audience started booing and then everyone joined in, it was really loud and funny.”
A celebrity who wished to remain anonymous told the Daily Mail:

"When the clip came up of Meghan there were boos from the audience. Some shouted out and there was laughing. There were a few embarrassed faces but sadly Meghan was obviously not too popular on the night."

According to the Daily Mail, the booing was cut off from ITV’s live broadcast of the event. The outlet stressed that given the fact that the National Television Awards are usually packed with celebrities, the booing incident suggests that the Sussexes’ reputation has soured among the elite.

Incidentally, Piers Morgan, who has been a constant critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, was also booed by the audience when a clip featuring him was shown on screen.

They 'Pressed Nuclear Button' on Buckingham Palace

Members of the Royal Family are known for keeping a stiff upper lip and not discussing their private lives. It is for this reason the interview to Oprah Winfrey was considered extraordinary, along with the sensational claims the two made.

Meghan Markle, whose mother is Black, hinted that one member of the family had concerns about the potentially dark skin of her firstborn Archie. She claimed she was denied help by the royal staff when she felt suicidal and didn’t want to live anymore. The Duchess said she lost her freedom after becoming royal and accused the Palace of perpetuating falsehoods against her and Prince Harry.
The Duke of Sussex in his turn revealed that his father Prince Charles reportedly cut him off financially after the two decided to step down from senior roles in the family. Harry said he was saddened that no member of the family had condemned the racist treatment of Meghan by the UK press.

These and other allegations prompted severe criticism of the royal family, while the Sussexes received widespread support from celebrities and high-profile people around the world.

However, there were those who criticized the couple for what they described as an attack on the royal family, which royal insiders described as the Sussexes pressing “the nuclear button” on Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, critics have suggested that there were inconsistencies in the claims.

Meghan Markle alleged that the Palace deliberately changed the rules so that their firstborn son Archie wouldn’t be given the title of prince. However, according to the 1917 decree of King George V, the great-grandchildren of the monarch are no longer called princes and princesses, except for the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales – in this case Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William, Harry’s elder brother.
In 2012, four years before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got acquainted, Queen Elizabeth II released a decree granting all children of Prince William the title of prince or princess.

Critics have also drawn attention to other allegations made by the royals, which they claimed proved they were false.
