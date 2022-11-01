https://sputniknews.com/20221101/meghan-markle-says-uk-citizenship-exam-was-so-hard-even-prince-harry-had-no-idea-about-answers-1102921909.html

Meghan Markle has admitted that she had such a tough time studying for the UK citizenship test after meeting Prince Harry that she sought his help. However, she revealed on her latest Archetypes Spotify podcast that the Duke of Sussex, whom she married on May 19, 2018, had “no idea” about some of the answers in the "Life in the UK" test, as it was “so hard.”Los Angeles-born former “Suits” actress Markle made the revelation as she spoke with comedian Pamela Adlon, who became a British citizen in 2020.In response, Adlon jokingly suggested that the test was intentionally made “harder” for those taking it, adding, “They were like: ‘We're gonna really throw up walls on this one.’"The Duchess of Sussex failed to specify on the show whether she ever actually sat for the test. Meghan Markle, as a US citizen, would have needed to pass the test before applying for British citizenship. The questions posed in it refer to UK laws and the legal system, various aspects of living and working in the UK, as well as the country's history and culture. It may also contain questions about the British royal family.In the eighth episode of the Spotify podcast Archetypes, “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom,” released on November 1, Meghan Markle also spoke with her guest, wife of Canada’s prime minister, Sophie Trudeau. The two women traded private experiences about “the pressures of being a partner and a parent.” Markle and Trudeau formed an acquaintance after meeting in Toronto, when the future Duchess of Sussex was filming “Suits.”Meghan Markle and her husband prince Harry received their royal titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the late Queen Elizabeth II when they wed in 2018. However, they gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California, to live a life of financial independence and raise their two children: Archie and Lilibet.Since then, the couple has made waves by appearing on TV shows and giving tell-all interviews where they dropped so-called “truth bombs” shedding light on the inner workings of Buckingham Palace.

