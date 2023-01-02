https://sputniknews.com/20230102/relations-between-prince-william-and-harry-hanging-by-a-thread-report---1105986424.html
Relations Between Prince William and Harry ‘Hanging by a Thread’: Report
Last month, media reports said that Prince William will “unlikely” make up with his brother, the Duke of Sussex, because he is thought to be angry about Prince Harry allegedly showing “disrespect” toward Queen Elizabeth II
Relations Between Prince William and Harry ‘Hanging by a Thread’: Report
Relations between Prince Harry and his brother William
are up in the air ahead of the publication of the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book slated for next week, a UK media outlet has reported.
The outlet cited unnamed sources as saying that “things are hanging by a thread as it is after the past few months, and from the sounds of it Harry's memoir is unlikely to help.”
11 December 2022, 07:13 GMT
One source claimed that the book, titled 'Spare', would most likely cause irrevocable damage to the two brothers' relationship.
“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the Royal Family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I expected, but it's tough on William in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside,” the insider argued.
They referred to “these minute details” in the memoir, which also purportedly contains “a description of the fight between the brothers.” The source added that they “personally can't see how Harry and William
will be able to reconcile after this.”
According to the insiders, the book will reveal that Harry's “bitterness and feelings of unfairness” due to his older brother's birthright to become King means that he has always “played second fiddle to older William.”
The claims come a few weeks after a separate UK media outlet reported that William “unlikely”' ever to make up with Harry following the Duke of Sussex’s “Netflix betrayal.” Unnamed sources told the outlet that the Prince of Wales
is said to be angry over the disrespect he feels his brother showed to the Queen during the Megxit saga.
The source apparently referred to the release of a Netflix series, in which Harry, in particular, accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and colluding with a media that purportedly wanted to “destroy” Meghan. The Duke of Sussex also argued that the royal family is “part of the problem” when it comes to racism in the UK.
After Harry and Meghan gave up their senior royal roles in 2020, they moved to the US to live an independent life in California. In March 2021, they splashed waves among the royalty with their tell-all interview to Oprah
, where the couple specifically shed light on the inner workings of Buckingham Palace and lashed out at the royal family.
Meghan, for per part, alleged that during hard times the royals refused to protect her from attacks from the UK media and claiming that a member of the royal household made racist remarks about the skin color of her firstborn baby.