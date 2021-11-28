https://sputniknews.com/20211128/prince-harry-lashed-out-prince-william-who-asked-him-not-to-rush-things-with-meghan-book-claims-1091088761.html

It has been rumoured that relations between the brothers soured after Prince Harry started dating Meghan Markle in 2016. Ties between the two are said to have... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

Prince Harry lashed out at Prince William after the latter voiced doubt about his brother's romance with Meghan Markle, PageSix has reported, citing excerpts from the upcoming book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan". It was penned by American journalist Christopher Andersen, author of 18 New York Times bestsellers.Andersen cites a royal insider, who revealed a conversation that allegedly took place between the two brothers in 2017. Harry reportedly indicated that he was going to propose to Meghan. "Why rush things?", William asked his brother as per the royal insider. "Who the hell do you think you are?", Harry screamed.According to the author of the book, Prince Harry's inner circle became concerned about his whirlwind romance with Meghan. One of the sceptics was his uncle Earl Spencer, the brother of his late mother Princess Diana. He was reportedly drafted by William to underscore that the lovebirds should slow down.However, this tactic backfired and Harry became "furious that his brother was actively seeking to have others interfere in his personal affairs", Andersen writes. The Duke of Sussex went on to oppose anyone who he perceived was "against Meghan", the book states.William was charmed after he was introduced to his future sister-in-law, but expressed doubts and was "alarmed" following warnings by Meghan's estranged half-siblings, who claimed in the media that the American would have a negative impact on the family.He allegedly spoke about Meghan with Prince Charles, telling his father about Harry's obsession with her, which he described as "like something I had never seen". The Duke of Cambridge purportedly opened up about his rift with Harry to his father saying: "It feels like I have lost my best friend".Queen's Snub Reportedly Sparked MegxitOn 8 January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked Britain by announcing their decision to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family and move to North America to become financially independent. The move, which polarised the public, was likened to King Edward VIII abdicating the throne in order to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson and was dubbed Megxit by the media.In the aftermath of the announcement there were numerous reports about what prompted the couple's resignation. Tom Bradby, an ITV reporter and a friend of the Sussexes said the couple felt they were being driven out by other members of the family and were informed by other senior royals that they wouldn't have major roles in a slimmed-down monarchy, something Prince Charles, heir to the throne, reportedly plans to introduce when he become king.The upcoming book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan" has presented its version of the event. Per author Cristopher Andersen, who cites the royal source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down after they saw that there was no photo of their son Archie during Queen Elizabeth's Christmas message in 2019.Photos of members of the Royal Family often feature during the monarch's messages. The one that was broadcast two years ago showed the Queen sitting at a desk featuring photographs of her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but there was no photograph of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their child.Cristopher Andersen writes, citing the royal source, that prior to the filming of the holiday message, the Queen told the director to remove the image of Archie. The book states that Prince William was aghast when he saw that there were no images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their son. Andersen cites another royal insider, who said that Prince William discussed the issue with his wife Kate Middleton and told her that Harry would be "terribly upset" about the issue.Earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex said that the toxic and racist treatment of Meghan Markle by the UK press was one of the reasons the couple decided to step down and move to North America.

