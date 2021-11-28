New Social Ad on Domestic Violence Showing 'Bruised Kate Middleton' Causes Stir Online
"She reported him. But nobody believed her - but she was left alone. But she was not protected - but he was not stopped. But she was killed anyway".
Doctored image of 'abused' Kate Middleton in domestic violence campaign was used without Palace permission— ImageKingUSA (@ImageKingUSA1) November 28, 2021
Kamala Harris, Kate Middleton Photos Doctored in #DomesticViolence Campaign— 🦋MaLiKyEE🦋 (@MaLiKyEEsWoRlD) November 25, 2021
The artist says ... "draw attention to the poor responses from politics regarding the problem of gender-based violence & highlights...support & protection system to the victims." https://t.co/OoiIfQF946
Artist AleXsandro Palombo, who created the social ad campaign, said its aim was to "draw attention to the poor responses from politics regarding the problem of gender-based violence and highlights the ineffectiveness of the support and protection system to the victims".
Judging by the reactions on social media, people didn’t like the ads at all.
Take this crap down!!!!— karancartwright (@KaranCarwright) November 26, 2021
Many users criticised the artist for the very graphic images.
This is just disgusting though- what are they trying to prove?— RoyallyA (@recollectionsm2) November 26, 2021
It just detracts from the message— Audiothing (@Audiothingbooks) November 26, 2021
Others berated AleXsandro Palombo for not focusing on emotional abuse, which they deemed was the most important aspect of domestic violence.
I find it demeaning and disempowering to women going through #DomesticViolence to use such means. Most abused women are not beaten up, but controlled by other means (I bet they haven't been consulted here). This is turning the issue into a sensationalist circus, and is unhelpful.— A. Thomas (@A_ThomasPoet) November 26, 2021
It isn’t always physical abuse like this either. It’s far more often psychological. If we were all beaten black and blue then the abuse is more difficult for the abuser to hide. They hit in place that can’t be seen.— Loverofnocontact (@AnneMur39300548) November 26, 2021
Many users lamented the fact that celebrities are needed to draw the public’s attention to the problem.
It's such a shame we need a face we know (celebrity!) to believe women? I believe every woman.#StopMaleViolence #HumanRightsViolation #WomensRights #ViolenceAgainstWomenAndGirls #GenderViolence #iBelieveHer— Anita (@AnitaWhyteMoran) November 26, 2021
This is so disrespectful to victims of #GBV. We should hear their stories which are heartbreaking & impactful enough. Given how widespread the problem is, theres no need to invent victims. #16Days #16DaysofActivism pic.twitter.com/YcySiksdzH— CountessCommonwealth (@CountessCommon1) November 25, 2021
Others claimed that the artist was just seeking attention.
“The artist says his end game is to "draw attention to the poor responses from politics regarding the problem of gender-based violence and highlights the ineffectiveness of the support and protection system to the victims." NO!! his end game was to have his 15 minutes of fame!😡— vitaminsea💙 (@greekblue1) November 25, 2021
What the hell is this?!? How appalling and disrespectful to actual victims of DV and to those whose photos have been doctored. As a mother I'm particularly upset for their children who may see these cheap attempts for attention by the artist and whoever is behind this campaign.— EssBee (@EssBee58594981) November 25, 2021
Some users seemed worried about AleXsandro Palombo not asking for permission to use the images.
Did these famous women give their permission for their image to be used in this campaign? Also some people might misunderstand & think the campaign is implying that Prince William, Douglas Emhoff etc…are domestic abusers when no one has claimed that. This doesn’t sit right.— Men Against Violence (@MAV_Preston) November 26, 2021
Did she give permission for this? If so, fine. Otherwise, take it down.— Marie Griffeth (@MarieGriffeth) November 27, 2021
Still others contended that the artist should have used photos of real domestic violence victims.
I think real domestic violence photos from the media would have been more effective. These women have protector and provider husbands. They are sheltered from reality…..— Chandra Hardy (@ChandraHardy75) November 25, 2021
