https://sputniknews.com/20211128/new-social-ad-on-domestic-violence-showing-bruised-kate-middleton-causes-stir-online-1091082351.html

New Social Ad on Domestic Violence Showing 'Bruised Kate Middleton' Causes Stir Online

New Social Ad on Domestic Violence Showing 'Bruised Kate Middleton' Causes Stir Online

Domestic violence has become a more acute issue over the past two years, with the United Nations Population Fund saying it has reached out to 900 million... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-28T09:06+0000

2021-11-28T09:06+0000

2021-11-28T09:06+0000

christine lagarde

kate middleton

ursula von der leyen

kamala harris

viral

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107070/25/1070702536_0:241:4872:2982_1920x0_80_0_0_35c3ad1b621af6d4dea8340b0b83c954.jpg

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has become "a victim of domestic violence" in a new social ad, local media reported. The edited image shows the royal with numerous bruises, cuts, and injuries on her face. The image was captioned with the following statement:The Sun writes that the duchess’ photo was used without permission.The royal is not the only high-profile female to appear in the social ad campaign. Altered images of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Queen Letizia of Spain, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde were also used in the posters. According to The Sun, the posters were seen on bus stops and buildings in Italy and Spain. Artist AleXsandro Palombo, who created the social ad campaign, said its aim was to "draw attention to the poor responses from politics regarding the problem of gender-based violence and highlights the ineffectiveness of the support and protection system to the victims".Judging by the reactions on social media, people didn’t like the ads at all.Many users criticised the artist for the very graphic images.Others berated AleXsandro Palombo for not focusing on emotional abuse, which they deemed was the most important aspect of domestic violence.Many users lamented the fact that celebrities are needed to draw the public’s attention to the problem.Others claimed that the artist was just seeking attention.Some users seemed worried about AleXsandro Palombo not asking for permission to use the images.Still others contended that the artist should have used photos of real domestic violence victims.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

christine lagarde, kate middleton, ursula von der leyen, kamala harris, viral, uk