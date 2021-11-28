https://sputniknews.com/20211128/queen-elizabeth-ii-picks-up-her-mi6-anti-hacker-encrypted-phone-for-two-people-only-1091080360.html

Queen Elizabeth II Picks Up Her 'MI6 Anti-Hacker Encrypted' Phone 'for Two People Only'

The Queen has been out of the public eye for nearly a month after she was advised by doctors to rest following a night in hospital on 20 October. 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

Queen Elizabeth II has a mobile phone that was allegedly set up by the British spy agency MI6 and is “packed with anti-hacker encryption”, and answers calls only from two people, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti."Apparently the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones, and she also apparently has a mobile phone, which is said to be [a] Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone", Sacerdoti said during an episode of the "Royally Us" podcast.According to author Brian Hoey, Her Majesty's phone is "among the most sophisticated in the world", and is kept fully charged at all times by her personal assistant. He said that the queen's phone is an ultra-slim model with a camera. Scaredoti also mentioned reports saying that the queen also has a secret personal Facebook account.The 95-year-old monarch has adapted to the new technology and learned how to send text messages and make videos calls: since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, she has kept in touch with the royal family and received important guests via Zoom due to the lockdown.

