https://sputniknews.com/20220618/prince-william-reportedly-thinks-prince-harry-has-100-crossed-the-line-by-airing-family-laundry-1096428086.html

Prince William Reportedly Thinks Prince Harry Has ‘100% Crossed the Line' by 'Airing Family Laundry'

Prince William Reportedly Thinks Prince Harry Has ‘100% Crossed the Line' by 'Airing Family Laundry'

Ahead of Prince William’s 40th birthday on 21 June sources have been cited as saying that once Meghan Markle entered the scene, a massive strain had been... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-18T08:58+0000

2022-06-18T08:58+0000

2022-06-18T08:58+0000

prince harry

uk royal family

prince william

meghan markle

jubilee

queen elizabeth ii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083419650_0:176:1915:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_4fd4c928419ba28ab287237dab02e3c7.jpg

Prince William believes that ever since his brother, Prince Harry, ceased being a working royal together with his wife, Megan Markle, he has been “sucked into an alien world and there's f*** all he can do about it,” a source has been cited by the Daily Mail as saying.The Duke of Cambridge was described as alternating between “grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done,” it was added.Thus, during their tell all sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the couple hinted at racism in the UK Royal Family, claiming an unidentified member of the Fold had allegedly voiced concern about “how dark” the couple’s firstborn’s skin might be, in a reference to Archie.Furthermore, the Duke of Sussex had accused his father, Charles, Prince of Wales, of “cutting me off financially.”“William is also very principled and believes Harry has crossed a line. He's thrown accusation after accusation, knowing that silence is the family's only option because it doesn't want to get dragged into a public slanging match. He sees how upset his father has been by it all, and it hurts. William is absolutely allergic to drama, but Harry has ensured that the family laundry is being aired on a global scale,” stated anonymous sources. The report comes as part of a Daily Mail series timed to mark the 40th birthday of Prince William, celebrated on 21 June.Despite their grievances, according to royal sources, Prince William wants his brother “to be happy,” and “if he stops throwing dust in their faces, then maybe he will find a way to forgive and forget.”The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially opted out of a life as working royals on 31 March 2020, setting off to build a new life for themselves with their children, Archie and Lilibet. They currently reside in Montecito, California.Sources were split regarding the future relationship between the brothers.“He's actually always been very protective of Harry and has a very low tolerance of people being disrespectful about him, even now. I think he'll keep the door open to him for ever,” claimed one source.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK with their children, Archie and Lilibet, for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations - their first royal event together since stepping down. However, they were “royally snubbed” by other senior royals including Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and Charles, Prince of Wales, according to royal expert Richard Eden.Appearing on Palace Confidential, a weekly royal podcast on the British royal family, Eden made mention of the traditional thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on 3 June, saying:According to Eden, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘tucked away’.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK early, even before the Jubilee celebrations ended, with some royal experts suggesting this was due to having been relegated to “second-tier royal status.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220328/prince-william-wants-to-modernise-monarchy-end-never-complain-never-explain-policy--reports-1094249741.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220603/upset-prince-harry-forced-to-swap-ceremonial-uniform-for-dark-suit-at-queens-jubilee-events--1095960819.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

prince harry, uk royal family, prince william, meghan markle, jubilee, queen elizabeth ii