Sussexes to Be 'Welcome' at King Charles’ Coronation Despite Netflix Series Fallout – Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation of King Charles III next year despite the fallout from a bombshell Netflix documentary, in which the couple lashed out at the royal family, a UK media outlet has reported.The outlet cited unnamed “well-placed” sources as saying that although the official invitations for the May 6 Coronation at Westminster Abbey have yet to be sent out, the King extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and told them they will be welcome.Another insider argued that it was “unlikely” that the invitation would be rescinded in the face of more allegations against the royals that are expected to be revealed in Harry’s memoir Spare, due to be published in January.Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the outlet’s report, only saying that a guest list for the Coronation has yet to be compiled.In Netflix’s six-part series, Prince Harry in particular referred to what he described as a “terrifying” interaction over his and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior royals in 2020. He claimed that his brother, Prince William, screamed at him as the late Queen Elizabeth II “quietly [sat] there.”In a separate episode of the documentary, Harry is seen claiming that there is “a huge level of unconscious bias” in the royal family, who are ostensibly “part of the problem” when it comes to racism in Britain.

