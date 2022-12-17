https://sputniknews.com/20221217/sussexes-to-be-welcome-at-king-charles-coronation-despite-netflix-series-fallout--report-1105538122.html
Sussexes to Be 'Welcome' at King Charles’ Coronation Despite Netflix Series Fallout – Report
Sussexes to Be 'Welcome' at King Charles’ Coronation Despite Netflix Series Fallout – Report
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to the US to live an independent life in California. In March 2021, they... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-17T05:28+0000
2022-12-17T05:28+0000
2022-12-17T05:28+0000
world
uk
prince harry
meghan markle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/11/1105537861_0:86:2115:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_23b67e85b6d57829ac6e9c76f1c992fc.jpg
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation of King Charles III next year despite the fallout from a bombshell Netflix documentary, in which the couple lashed out at the royal family, a UK media outlet has reported.The outlet cited unnamed “well-placed” sources as saying that although the official invitations for the May 6 Coronation at Westminster Abbey have yet to be sent out, the King extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and told them they will be welcome.Another insider argued that it was “unlikely” that the invitation would be rescinded in the face of more allegations against the royals that are expected to be revealed in Harry’s memoir Spare, due to be published in January.Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the outlet’s report, only saying that a guest list for the Coronation has yet to be compiled.In Netflix’s six-part series, Prince Harry in particular referred to what he described as a “terrifying” interaction over his and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior royals in 2020. He claimed that his brother, Prince William, screamed at him as the late Queen Elizabeth II “quietly [sat] there.”In a separate episode of the documentary, Harry is seen claiming that there is “a huge level of unconscious bias” in the royal family, who are ostensibly “part of the problem” when it comes to racism in Britain.
https://sputniknews.com/20221215/prince-william-and-kate-middleton-actively-avoiding-new-netflix-series-harry--meghan-1105470483.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/11/1105537861_149:0:1964:1361_1920x0_80_0_0_36ec661943aff229aae29fa706166cc0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
king charles iii's coronation, prince harry and meghan markle will reportedly be invited to king charles's coronation, backlash from netflix series
king charles iii's coronation, prince harry and meghan markle will reportedly be invited to king charles's coronation, backlash from netflix series
Sussexes to Be 'Welcome' at King Charles’ Coronation Despite Netflix Series Fallout – Report
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to the US to live an independent life in California. In March 2021, they splashed waves among the royalty with their tell-all interview to Oprah.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation of King Charles III
next year despite the fallout from a bombshell Netflix documentary
, in which the couple lashed out at the royal family, a UK media outlet has reported.
The outlet cited unnamed “well-placed” sources as saying that although the official invitations for the May 6 Coronation at Westminster Abbey have yet to be sent out, the King extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and told them they will be welcome.
One source said that “Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him,” adding, “While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar.”
Another insider argued that it was “unlikely” that the invitation would be rescinded in the face of more allegations against the royals that are expected to be revealed in Harry’s memoir Spare, due to be published in January.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the outlet’s report, only saying that a guest list for the Coronation has yet to be compiled.
In Netflix’s six-part series, Prince Harry in particular referred to what he described as a “terrifying” interaction over his and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior royals in 2020. He claimed that his brother, Prince William, screamed at him as the late Queen Elizabeth II “quietly [sat] there.”
In a separate episode of the documentary, Harry is seen claiming that there is “a huge level of unconscious bias” in the royal family, who are ostensibly “part of the problem” when it comes to racism in Britain.