Prince Harry Reportedly Claimed 'Those Brits Need a Lesson' as He Teased 'Shocking' Oprah Sit-Down
Prince Harry Reportedly Claimed 'Those Brits Need a Lesson' as He Teased 'Shocking' Oprah Sit-Down
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020, the couple dropped a plethora of “truth bombs” in a succession of tell-all... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International
Prince Harry reportedly bragged to a friend back in 2021 that the Royal Family would find the interview he and his wife, Meghan Markle, would grant Oprah Winfrey “shocking.”According to the senior royal sources, these remarks made by the Duke of Sussex laid bare his deep-rooted animosity towards his family.In the subsequent interview, Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that there had been “concerns” within the royal family about “how dark” her son Archie's skin would be.Meghan Markle claimed she learned about the alleged conversation through Prince Harry.In the sit-down, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle described what had prompted them to step away from the royal fold in 2020 and become “financially independent.” They also focused on the much-speculated fission between the Sussexes and the rest of the British royal family. The former Suits actress also shared that she had suicidal thoughts, but the Royal family allegedly denied her mental health help.“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Markle said.Now, in the upcoming Netflix documentary, dubbed "Harry and Meghan", it is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may make fresh accusations of racism.An insider was cited by a UK media publication as adding:“The narrative is that Harry had to be removed from his family, in which he felt neglected. Mental health features too, and discussion about Harry having therapy over the loss of his mother and his father’s relationship with Camilla.”The minute-long trailer for the six-part docu series has already been released, triggering fresh controversy as this happened as the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Boston. British media reported that the royal couple were yet to see it. Some reports suggested that the Sussexes had "deliberately" released the trailer to coincide with the US trip of William and Kate.In the trailer, the Duchess of Sussex is seen looking tearful, while Prince Harry says "Nobody sees what's happening behind closed doors." The younger son of King Charles II and the late Princess Diana is also heard saying, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."
07:48 GMT 04.12.2022
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020, the couple dropped a plethora of “truth bombs” in a succession of tell-all interviews, shedding light on the inner workings of Buckingham Palace. In the sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle lobbed some explosive accusations about the royal family involving racism.
Prince Harry reportedly bragged to a friend back in 2021 that the Royal Family would find the interview he and his wife, Meghan Markle, would grant Oprah Winfrey “shocking.”
“This is going to be quite shocking. Those Brits need to learn a lesson,” the Duke of Sussex teased ahead of the March 2021 bombshell sit-down, insiders revealed to UK media.
According to the senior royal sources, these remarks made by the Duke of Sussex laid bare his deep-rooted animosity towards his family.
In the subsequent interview, Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that there had been “concerns” within the royal family about “how dark” her son Archie's skin would be.
"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she said.
Meghan Markle claimed she learned about the alleged conversation through Prince Harry.
In the sit-down, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle described what had prompted them to step away from the royal fold in 2020 and become “financially independent.” They also focused on the much-speculated fission between the Sussexes and the rest of the British royal family. The former Suits actress also shared that she had suicidal thoughts, but the Royal family allegedly denied her mental health help.
“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Markle said.
Now, in the upcoming Netflix documentary, dubbed "Harry and Meghan", it is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may make fresh accusations of racism.
“Some of the comments made by Harry and Meghan are fiery. If aired, they will be absolutely explosive. The topic of racism is discussed — plus claims that some royals were opposed to the marriage. The whole TV project is very driven by Meghan," a source reportedly said.
An insider was cited by a UK media publication as adding:
“The narrative is that Harry had to be removed from his family, in which he felt neglected. Mental health features too, and discussion about Harry having therapy over the loss of his mother and his father’s relationship with Camilla.”
The minute-long trailer for the six-part docu series has already been released, triggering fresh controversy as this happened as the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Boston. British media reported that the royal couple were yet to see it.
Some reports suggested that the Sussexes had "deliberately" released the trailer to coincide with the US trip of William and Kate.In the trailer, the Duchess of Sussex is seen looking tearful, while Prince Harry says "Nobody sees what's happening behind closed doors." The younger son of King Charles II and the late Princess Diana is also heard saying, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."
