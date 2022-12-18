International
Actress Denies Rumors of Taking Prince Harry's Virginity
Actress Denies Rumors of Taking Prince Harry’s Virginity
The Duke of Sussex's memoir, which reportedly features an episode about him losing his virginity to an older woman, is expected to be published in January... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International
English actress Elizabeth Hurley has personally dispelled rumors that she might have been the first sexual conquest of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.The rumors in question started to circulate following reports that Harry wrote in his upcoming memoir about losing his virginity to a "beautiful older woman in the countryside."Hurley herself, however, flatly rebuffed these speculations when asked about the matter during an interview with a British newspaper earlier this week.Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare is expected to be published next month.
15:31 GMT 18.12.2022
Model and actress Elizabeth Hurley laughs while posing with some other models for pictures in New York, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2007.
The Duke of Sussex's memoir, which reportedly features an episode about him losing his virginity to an older woman, is expected to be published in January 2023.
English actress Elizabeth Hurley has personally dispelled rumors that she might have been the first sexual conquest of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.
The rumors in question started to circulate following reports that Harry wrote in his upcoming memoir about losing his virginity to a "beautiful older woman in the countryside."
Hurley herself, however, flatly rebuffed these speculations when asked about the matter during an interview with a British newspaper earlier this week.
"Not me. Not guilty,” the actress said, adding for emphasis that the woman mentioned in the royal’s memoir “absolutely” was not her.
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare is expected to be published next month.
