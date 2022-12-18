Actress Denies Rumors of Taking Prince Harry’s Virginity

https://sputniknews.com/20221218/actress-denies-rumors-of-taking-prince-harrys-virginity-1105569590.html
English actress Elizabeth Hurley has personally dispelled rumors that she might have been the first sexual conquest of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.The rumors in question started to circulate following reports that Harry wrote in his upcoming memoir about losing his virginity to a "beautiful older woman in the countryside."Hurley herself, however, flatly rebuffed these speculations when asked about the matter during an interview with a British newspaper earlier this week.Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare is expected to be published next month.
The Duke of Sussex's memoir, which reportedly features an episode about him losing his virginity to an older woman, is expected to be published in January 2023.
English actress Elizabeth Hurley has personally dispelled rumors that she might have been the first sexual conquest of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.
The rumors in question started to circulate following reports that Harry wrote in his upcoming memoir about losing his virginity to a "beautiful older woman in the countryside."
Hurley herself, however, flatly rebuffed these speculations when asked about the matter during an interview with a British newspaper earlier this week.
"Not me. Not guilty,” the actress said, adding for emphasis that the woman mentioned in the royal’s memoir “absolutely” was not her.
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare is expected to be published next month.