Kim Kardashian 'Disgusted & Violated' After Reports Kanye West Showed Employees Nude Pics of Her
Kim Kardashian 'Disgusted & Violated' After Reports Kanye West Showed Employees Nude Pics of Her
Kim Kardashian disgusted after reports that ex-husband Kanye West used to show former employees nude photos of her.
A mortified Kim Kardashian is said to be looking into reports that her porn-fixated ex-husband, Kanye West, used to show his former employees nude photos of her. The claims have left the voluptuous American media personality reeling with disgust, feeling both ‘violated’ and “horrified,” according to insiders cited by US media.The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was working to “confirm” the details of the fresh bombshell about the rapper, now going by the name of Ye. The reality TV celebrity is also dreading what might “drop next” from her scandal-mired ex-hubby.The reports that have riled up the millionaire star said to have grossed a net worth of $ 1.8 billion in 2022 surfaced just days ago. A letter from Adidas workers was published in a US media outlet, accusing the rapper of generating a hostile work environment at his Yeezy brand, which collaborated with the company before it cut all ties to him.The report cited the letter, “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership,” written by ex-Yeezy and Adidas employees, suggesting that many of them used to be abused and intimidated by the artist. Amid what they described as an explicitly “sexualized” environment, Kanye West reportedly often made explicit remarks to female staffers. Former staffers mentioned being shown explicit photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, along with a similarly revealing video of the KKW Beauty and Skims founder and owner. Lewd home-made videos of the rapper with other women also ostensibly did the rounds of the company. This calls to mind Kanye West's September confession, when he said he suffered from a pornography "addiction," claiming in a social media post that it "destroyed" his family.When asked why this tactic was wielded by the Grammy-winning artist, many speculated that Ye resorted to such antics "to break a person down and establish their unwavering allegiance to him, testing and destroying people’s boundaries." Adidas, accused of being aware of West’s “problematic behavior” but reportedly opting to turn off “their moral compass," said it would launch an investigation into allegations of West’s misconduct.Currently the American rap star is still reeling from the disastrous fallout from his erratic behavior throughout the past months. Several prominent brands, like Adidas, fashion house Balenciaga, magazine Vogue, as well as JPMorgan Chase Bank sought to end their cooperation with him after he made some rather controversial remarks about Jewish people, which were deemed anti-Semitic by some.
https://sputniknews.com/20221123/report-claims-kanye-west-was-bullying-his-staff-showing-them-porn-featuring-ex-wife-kim-kardashian-1104570089.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221124/adidas-to-investigate-claims-it-turned-blind-eye-to-kanye-west-shenanigans-1104664829.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221031/kanye-is-right-about-jews-projected-at-florida-football-game-causes-backlash-among-sport-clubs-1102863108.html
08:54 GMT 26.11.2022
Kim Kardashian poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Earlier, a US magazine claimed that embattled rap legend Kanye West abused and intimidated people he worked with, and even showed them explicit photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
A mortified Kim Kardashian is said to be looking into reports that her porn-fixated ex-husband, Kanye West, used to show his former employees nude photos of her.
The claims have left the voluptuous American media personality reeling with disgust, feeling both ‘violated’ and “horrified,” according to insiders cited by US media.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was working to “confirm” the details of the fresh bombshell about the rapper, now going by the name of Ye. The reality TV celebrity is also dreading what might “drop next” from her scandal-mired ex-hubby.
The reports that have riled up the millionaire star said to have grossed a net worth of $ 1.8 billion in 2022 surfaced just days ago. A letter from Adidas workers was published in a US media outlet, accusing the rapper of generating a hostile work environment at his Yeezy brand, which collaborated with the company before it cut all ties to him.
The report cited the letter, “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership,” written by ex-Yeezy and Adidas employees, suggesting that many of them used to be abused and intimidated by the artist. Amid what they described as an explicitly “sexualized” environment, Kanye West reportedly often made explicit remarks to female staffers.
Former staffers mentioned being shown explicit photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, along with a similarly revealing video of the KKW Beauty and Skims founder and owner. Lewd home-made videos of the rapper with other women also ostensibly did the rounds of the company. This calls to mind Kanye West's September confession, when he said he suffered from a pornography "addiction," claiming in a social media post that it "destroyed" his family.
When asked why this tactic was wielded by the Grammy-winning artist, many speculated that Ye resorted to such antics "to break a person down and establish their unwavering allegiance to him, testing and destroying people’s boundaries."
Adidas, accused of being aware of West’s “problematic behavior” but reportedly opting to turn off “their moral compass," said it would launch an investigation into allegations of West’s misconduct.
Currently the American rap star is still reeling from the disastrous fallout from his erratic behavior throughout the past months. Several prominent brands, like Adidas, fashion house Balenciaga, magazine Vogue, as well as JPMorgan Chase Bank sought to end their cooperation with him after he made some rather controversial remarks about Jewish people, which were deemed anti-Semitic by some.
