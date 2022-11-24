https://sputniknews.com/20221124/adidas-to-investigate-claims-it-turned-blind-eye-to-kanye-west-shenanigans-1104664829.html

Adidas to Investigate Claims it Turned Blind Eye to Kanye West Shenanigans

Former Yeezy and Adidas employees reportedly claimed that Kanye intimidated and abused people he worked with. 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sportswear maker Adidas is expected to launch an investigation into allegations of Kanye West’s misconduct during the time of the rapper’s partnership with the company, which recently came to an end.This came after a US magazine published claims, outlined in an anonymous letter sent by former employees to Adidas, about Kanye intimidating and abusing people he worked with, including the rapper showing those people porn and explicit photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.According to the allegations by former members of the Yeezy team, senior managers at Adidas were well aware of Kanye’s behavior but opted to turn off their “moral compass”.The statement came after Adidas was asked by one of its prominent investors, Union Investment, to look into the aforementioned claims.

