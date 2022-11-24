https://sputniknews.com/20221124/adidas-to-investigate-claims-it-turned-blind-eye-to-kanye-west-shenanigans-1104664829.html
Adidas to Investigate Claims it Turned Blind Eye to Kanye West Shenanigans
Adidas to Investigate Claims it Turned Blind Eye to Kanye West Shenanigans
Former Yeezy and Adidas employees reportedly claimed that Kanye intimidated and abused people he worked with.
Sportswear maker Adidas is expected to launch an investigation into allegations of Kanye West’s misconduct during the time of the rapper’s partnership with the company, which recently came to an end.This came after a US magazine published claims, outlined in an anonymous letter sent by former employees to Adidas, about Kanye intimidating and abusing people he worked with, including the rapper showing those people porn and explicit photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.According to the allegations by former members of the Yeezy team, senior managers at Adidas were well aware of Kanye’s behavior but opted to turn off their “moral compass”.The statement came after Adidas was asked by one of its prominent investors, Union Investment, to look into the aforementioned claims.
Former Yeezy and Adidas employees reportedly claimed that Kanye intimidated and abused people he worked with.
Sportswear maker Adidas is expected to launch an investigation into allegations of Kanye West’s misconduct during the time of the rapper’s partnership with the company, which recently came to an end.
This came after a US magazine published claims, outlined in an anonymous letter sent by former employees to Adidas, about Kanye intimidating and abusing people he worked with, including the rapper showing those people porn and explicit photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
According to the allegations by former members of the Yeezy team, senior managers at Adidas were well aware of Kanye’s behavior but opted to turn off their “moral compass”.
“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true,” Adidas said Thursday in a statement cited by British media. “However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation into the matter immediately.”
The statement came after Adidas was asked by one of its prominent investors, Union Investment, to look into the aforementioned claims.