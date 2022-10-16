https://sputniknews.com/20221016/kanye-west-goes-on-another-bizarre-tirade-in-podcast-interview--1101908125.html
The posts in question have been taken down for breaking social media rules. However, the 45-year-old rapper has doubled-down on his disturbing statements about the Jewish community. West appeared on Revolt TV’s podcast “Drink Champs” and dug his heels in on the subject.“We made the ‘White Lives Matter’ tees,” says West of his relationship with Dov Charney, the founder of the bankrupt clothing manufacturer American Apparel, who had been accused of sexual harassment, discrimination and assault.“And I respect what the Jewish people have done and how they brought their people together,” said the rapper before comparing the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to the nonprofit healthcare organization Planned Parenthood.“You just get used to getting screwed by the Jewish media,” said West, promoting the antisemitic stereotype that Jewish people are greedy, after accusing his former trainer Harley Pasternak of selling him out for telling Newsweek he was mentally ill.In the nearly 45-minute interview with “Drink Champs,” West used the interview to promote antisemitic stereotypes. The troubled star also said in the interview that George Floyd’s death in 2020 was caused by fentanyl and not police brutality.On Wednesday Maverick Carter decided to pull an episode of his show, which he co-produces with professional basketball player LeBron James, after West reportedly used the interview to “reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes", according to Carter. This week the bank JP Morgan Chase also ended their relationship with West, giving him until November 21 to remove his funds from their company.
