Kanye West Admits Porn Addiction That 'Destroyed' Family Amid Rage Over Kids' Custody

The rapper previously confessed to having had a spat with his ex, Kim Kardashian, over one of their daughters having her own TikTok account. West affirmed that... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

Rapper Kanye West has confessed to having suffered from a pornography "addiction", claiming that it "destroyed" his family.His comments came in relation to a video urging Victoria Villarroel, a former assistant to model Kylie Jenner, to avoid any advice from Kylie’s father Kris Jenner on doing a "playboy" shoot similar to that shot by Kylie and West’s ex-spouse Kim Kardashian in 2007 and 2019, respectively.In the posts, West did not delve further into his addiction, instead switching to his daughters, who, he claimed, won't go down the same path as Kylie and Kim. He shared screenshots of his chat ̶ presumably with Kardashian, who shares custody over children with West ̶ where he strongly objects to them going to the school they are currently attending, saying that his "kids going to Donda".On another screenshot, West complained about not having a say in which school his children are going to, and insisted that they "will not do playboy and sex tapes". The singer also claimed that he "expresses the undeniable truths" about the way kids need to be raised and added that he knows "girls who sell p**sy that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.”The Donda album author previously shared that he had previously had a spat with his ex over their eldest daughter, North, creating her own TikTok account – something that West strongly opposed. He claimed that the video platform was going to "use" her, without elaborating.*Instagram and its owner Meta are banned in Russia over extremist activities

