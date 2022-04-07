International
Kim Kardashian Says 'Kanye and I Will Always Be Family' Despite Divorce
Kim Kardashian Says 'Kanye and I Will Always Be Family' Despite Divorce
After seven years of marriage, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021 and was declared legally single last month. The two share four children.
Kim Kardashian has said that despite the divorce, she and Kanye West will always be family and take care of their children together. During a conversation with Robin Roberts on ABC News, Kardashian said that she's been honest and open with her children about their separation. “You have to just really be there for them, no matter what. Even in this crazy life that we live — you have to just have a really open dialogue with your children", Kardashian said. “Kanye and I've had conversations, we have to talk daily for the kids. So, you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad. And they do”, she said. Kardashian also said that she had "always been a champion of him [Kanye] speaking his truth". The statement turned out to come as a big surprise to many on social media, as Kardashian had previously accused West of lying and harassing her and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson."You want to take the high road and sometimes it's hard", she admitted.Amid their ongoing divorce, their feud on social media became murkier after West publicly criticised her parenting and her new relationship with Davidson on Instagram*, which got his account was suspended.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activity.
After seven years of marriage, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021 and was declared legally single last month. The two share four children.
Kim Kardashian has said that despite the divorce, she and Kanye West will always be family and take care of their children together.
During a conversation with Robin Roberts on ABC News, Kardashian said that she's been honest and open with her children about their separation.
“You have to just really be there for them, no matter what. Even in this crazy life that we live — you have to just have a really open dialogue with your children", Kardashian said.
“Kanye and I've had conversations, we have to talk daily for the kids. So, you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad. And they do”, she said.
Kardashian also said that she had "always been a champion of him [Kanye] speaking his truth". The statement turned out to come as a big surprise to many on social media, as Kardashian had previously accused West of lying and harassing her and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.
"You want to take the high road and sometimes it's hard", she admitted.
Amid their ongoing divorce, their feud on social media became murkier after West publicly criticised her parenting and her new relationship with Davidson on Instagram*, which got his account was suspended.
*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activity.
