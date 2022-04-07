https://sputniknews.com/20220407/kim-kardashian-says-kanye-and-i-will-always-be-family-despite-divorce-1094553268.html

Kim Kardashian Says 'Kanye and I Will Always Be Family' Despite Divorce

Kim Kardashian Says 'Kanye and I Will Always Be Family' Despite Divorce

After seven years of marriage, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021 and was declared legally... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T12:35+0000

2022-04-07T12:35+0000

2022-04-07T12:35+0000

society

kim kardashian

kanye west

divorce

divorce

celebrity scandal

celebrity gossip

celebrity feud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082179739_0:33:2755:1583_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd377b4d21ffbc51fd214c1049d3e23.jpg

Kim Kardashian has said that despite the divorce, she and Kanye West will always be family and take care of their children together. During a conversation with Robin Roberts on ABC News, Kardashian said that she's been honest and open with her children about their separation. “You have to just really be there for them, no matter what. Even in this crazy life that we live — you have to just have a really open dialogue with your children", Kardashian said. “Kanye and I've had conversations, we have to talk daily for the kids. So, you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad. And they do”, she said. Kardashian also said that she had "always been a champion of him [Kanye] speaking his truth". The statement turned out to come as a big surprise to many on social media, as Kardashian had previously accused West of lying and harassing her and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson."You want to take the high road and sometimes it's hard", she admitted.Amid their ongoing divorce, their feud on social media became murkier after West publicly criticised her parenting and her new relationship with Davidson on Instagram*, which got his account was suspended.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activity.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

society, kim kardashian, kanye west, divorce, divorce, celebrity scandal, celebrity gossip, celebrity feud