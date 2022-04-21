https://sputniknews.com/20220421/kim-kardashian-reveals-she-axed-kanye-wets-jokes-from-snl-monologue-to-not-hurt-peoples-feelings-1094944374.html

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Axed Kanye West Jokes From SNL Monologue to Not Hurt People's Feelings

Last October, Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live, delivering a traditional comedic monologue in the beginning of the show and participating in several...

Kim Kardashian revealed that some of the jokes in her SNL monologue were cut because she didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings, particularly those of her ex-husband Kanye West.The influencer shared some previously unheard lines from the script during episode 2 of "The Kardashians".Apparently, one of the jokes included a Kanye impersonator asking Kim - who had attended law school - to be his lawyer in their divorce.Kim said she cut the joke during the show's rehearsals.According to Kim, their divorce was very "sensitive" to him, and her monologue already included a couple of punchlines about him, so she did not want to make it worse.In the show that aired in October, Kim said that she married the "best rapper of all time" and "the richest black man in America". "So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality," she continued in her monologue.Kim and Kanye finalised their divorce in March 2022. The two share four kids: Psalm, Chicago, North and Saint. Kim is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, while Ye appears to frequently change his girlfriends, the most recent one being actress Julia Fox.

