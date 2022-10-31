https://sputniknews.com/20221031/kanye-west-claims-jewish-doctor-misdiagnosed-him---video-1102878758.html

Kanye West Claims Jewish Doctor Misdiagnosed Him - Video

Following Kanye's previous outbursts on social media this month, several prominent players in the fashion world moved to distance themselves from the rapper... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

Famous American rapper and record producer Kanye West has recently dropped yet another controversial remark about Jewish people while talking to paparazzi.Earlier this month, Kanye ended up sparking a social media storm after making several posts that were deemed anti-Semitic by quite a few people, including a promise to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”.Now, a new video emerged online showing the rapper claiming that a Jewish doctor misdiagnosed him with a disorder that would’ve resulted at Kanye being on medication “right now”."At a time like this, if I was on medication right now, then one pill could've been swapped out, and it would be Michael Jackson and Prince all over again," the rapper said.Both Michael Jackson and Prince passed away after overdosing on medication.“But because I didn’t take misdiagnosis, and I didn’t take the medication, I’m able to speak to you guys clear of thought and transparently,” he continued.In the video, Kanye can be seen showing paparazzi a chart which, if his claims are to be believed, shows that the majority of executives in prominent media and entertainment companies such as Universal Studios, ABC News, CBS, Columbia Pictures, etc. are Jewish.The fallout from Kanye’s earlier remarks about Jewish people has already resulted in a serious blow to his sources of income as fashion powerhouses sought to cut ties with him, and it remains to be seen how this latest outburst of his is going to affect his fortunes.

