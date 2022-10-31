International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221031/kanye-west-claims-jewish-doctor-misdiagnosed-him---video-1102878758.html
Kanye West Claims Jewish Doctor Misdiagnosed Him - Video
Kanye West Claims Jewish Doctor Misdiagnosed Him - Video
Following Kanye's previous outbursts on social media this month, several prominent players in the fashion world moved to distance themselves from the rapper... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-31T15:55+0000
2022-10-31T15:55+0000
kanye west
social media
doctor
diagnosis
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079887049_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1750f316cd6fd8ddbe255966a65c0e60.jpg
Famous American rapper and record producer Kanye West has recently dropped yet another controversial remark about Jewish people while talking to paparazzi.Earlier this month, Kanye ended up sparking a social media storm after making several posts that were deemed anti-Semitic by quite a few people, including a promise to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”.Now, a new video emerged online showing the rapper claiming that a Jewish doctor misdiagnosed him with a disorder that would’ve resulted at Kanye being on medication “right now”."At a time like this, if I was on medication right now, then one pill could've been swapped out, and it would be Michael Jackson and Prince all over again," the rapper said.Both Michael Jackson and Prince passed away after overdosing on medication.“But because I didn’t take misdiagnosis, and I didn’t take the medication, I’m able to speak to you guys clear of thought and transparently,” he continued.In the video, Kanye can be seen showing paparazzi a chart which, if his claims are to be believed, shows that the majority of executives in prominent media and entertainment companies such as Universal Studios, ABC News, CBS, Columbia Pictures, etc. are Jewish.The fallout from Kanye’s earlier remarks about Jewish people has already resulted in a serious blow to his sources of income as fashion powerhouses sought to cut ties with him, and it remains to be seen how this latest outburst of his is going to affect his fortunes.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079887049_93:0:2824:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c30520c074d35a8ee592d829ce25960a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kanye west, social media, doctor, diagnosis
kanye west, social media, doctor, diagnosis

Kanye West Claims Jewish Doctor Misdiagnosed Him - Video

15:55 GMT 31.10.2022
© AP Photo / Michael WykeKanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.
Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Wyke
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Following Kanye's previous outbursts on social media this month, several prominent players in the fashion world moved to distance themselves from the rapper and end their cooperation with him.
Famous American rapper and record producer Kanye West has recently dropped yet another controversial remark about Jewish people while talking to paparazzi.
Earlier this month, Kanye ended up sparking a social media storm after making several posts that were deemed anti-Semitic by quite a few people, including a promise to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”.
Now, a new video emerged online showing the rapper claiming that a Jewish doctor misdiagnosed him with a disorder that would’ve resulted at Kanye being on medication “right now”.
"At a time like this, if I was on medication right now, then one pill could've been swapped out, and it would be Michael Jackson and Prince all over again," the rapper said.
Both Michael Jackson and Prince passed away after overdosing on medication.
“But because I didn’t take misdiagnosis, and I didn’t take the medication, I’m able to speak to you guys clear of thought and transparently,” he continued.
In the video, Kanye can be seen showing paparazzi a chart which, if his claims are to be believed, shows that the majority of executives in prominent media and entertainment companies such as Universal Studios, ABC News, CBS, Columbia Pictures, etc. are Jewish.
The fallout from Kanye’s earlier remarks about Jewish people has already resulted in a serious blow to his sources of income as fashion powerhouses sought to cut ties with him, and it remains to be seen how this latest outburst of his is going to affect his fortunes.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала