'Kanye is Right About Jews' Projected at Florida Football Game, Causes Backlash Among Sport Clubs

In October, several brands, including Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue, and the CAA talent agency, cut ties with Kanye, after the rapper said that the music industry... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

Several club owners and officials rushed to condemn antisemitism after the words "Kanye is right about the Jews" were projected in a stadium during a college football game in Jacksonville. The said incident occurred during the Saturday match between Florida and Georgia, when the phrase could be seen outside of one of the end zones at the TIAA Bank Field arena.The University of Georgia and University of Florida published a joint statement after the game condemning the "hate speech" and noting that they "together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance."Shad Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars stated that he was "personally dismayed" by the message, deeming it "hurtful and wrong." New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft - who is Jewish - also condemned the incident and is reportedly planning to air an "anti-hate speech" ad.The iconic rapper made several remarks about Jews earlier this month, alleging that they are in control of the music industry and that they quell any dissenting opinions. Kanye faced a major backlash, with some people and organizations accusing him of antisemitism, while several brands cut ties with the rap star. In response, West noted that a campaign against him only proves his point.

