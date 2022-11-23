https://sputniknews.com/20221123/report-claims-kanye-west-was-bullying-his-staff-showing-them-porn-featuring-ex-wife-kim-kardashian-1104570089.html

Report Claims Kanye West Was Bullying His Staff, Showing Them Porn Featuring Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

Report Claims Kanye West Was Bullying His Staff, Showing Them Porn Featuring Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

Last month, Adidas and several other brands severed ties with the rapper amid claims that he'd made "antisemitic remarks." 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

A US magazine claimed that Kanye West abused and intimidated people he worked with and even showed them porn - including explicit photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The report cites a letter, “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership,” written by ex-Yeezy and Adidas employees, suggesting that during a longtime partnership between the corporation and the rap legend, many of them were "fearing for their livelihoods."According to them, Adidas were aware of West’s “problematic behavior” but “turned their moral compass off," saying that “Kanye is just Kanye.” The staff, however, accused him of "verbal abuse, vulgar tirades, and bullying attacks."The rapper previously confessed to his struggle with porn addiction: according to Kanye, it "destroyed his family." The report says there were multiple occasions where he'd made remarks about sex or made people watch porn and discuss it: an ex-employee claimed it was "a tactic to break a person down and establish their unwavering allegiance to him, testing and destroying people’s boundaries."One of the young creative staffers also told the media outlet that Kanye had showed him an explicit picture of Kim during a 2018 job interview, simply saying "My wife just sent me this."However, the report notes that none of the people interviewed for the article could confirm if they formally complained to the Adidas management.

