John Bolton Coauthored Strategy on Creating Bioweapons to Assure US 'Global Leadership': Russian MOD

Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops have released trove after trove of confidential documents detailing Pentagon bioweapons programs... 26.11.2022, Sputnik International

John Bolton, the Washington arch-neocon who served as one of the architects of George W. Bush's invasion of Iraq, and as former President Donald Trump's national security advisor before his resignation in disgrace, was intimately involved in formulating the US drive for global dominance in bioweapons research, a top Russian military official has indicated."The ongoing research in the United States to enhance the pathogenic properties of microorganisms is forcing us to rethink the statements of US officials in charge of countering biological threats. One such official is John Bolton, who [previously] served as the US national security advisor," Russian RCBP Troops chief Igor Kirillov said in a briefing Saturday.Kirillov recalled that John Bolton led the US delegation to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention's Fifth Review Conference in November-December 2001. Thereafter, Washington blocked the functioning of the UN body's verification mechanism, as well as proposed measures to check bioweapons storage cites, citing threats such verification measures would pose to US "national interests." Bolton characterized the BTWC's verification protocol as "dead," and said it's "not going to be resurrected."The MoD's briefing includes the relevant quote from the 2000 policy document, which would go on to serve as a blueprint of sorts for the Bush administration's foreign and security policy.New DocumentsAs is typical in his briefings, Kirillov accompanied his presentation with a fresh trove of documents, including papers related to US efforts to build up the country's military-biological potential.These include the National Biodefense Strategy and Implementation Plan, a policy document published by the White House in October detailing US efforts ostensibly aimed at "countering biological threats, enhancing pandemic preparedness, and achieving global health security." Kirillov pointed out that the strategy has received $88 billion in funding for its implementation over five years, including $17 billion during the first year.Pointing to the document's declaration that "biological risk management requires understanding and assessing biological risks and taking steps to mitigate those risks, regardless of whether they originate in the United States or abroad," Kirillov cited this as evidence of US attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of other states.The officer also pointed to US plans to continue the study of the pathogens of especially dangerous infectious diseases endemic to certain geographical areas, and efforts to cover up accusations of military-biological activity by inviting the participation of civilian health organizations to work as contractors for the Pentagon."Thus, within the framework of the strategy, the United States intends to strengthen global control over the biological situation in the world, and reserve the right to conduct 'dual purpose' research, including outside US territory," Kirillov said.

