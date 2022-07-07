https://sputniknews.com/20220707/purpose-of-biden-financed-bio-projects-was-to-create-infections-that-damage-agriculture-russian-mod-1097067570.html

Purpose of Biden-Financed Bio-Projects Was to Create Infections That Damage Agriculture: Russian MoD

07.07.2022

The main directions of research projects involving Pentagon military contractor Black & Veatch and Metabiota, the Hunter Biden investment fund-linked biotech company were concentrated around quarantine infections that could damage the agricultural sectors of individual nations, Igor Kirillov, the chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops has announced."Take note of the reported for the US military by Black & Veatch and Metabiota. In accordance with this document, 'veterinary projects' with the code 'TAP' were implemented simultaneously with the 'UP' series projects in Ukraine. Their main focus is economically significant quarantine infections, capable of causing damage to the agriculture of individual nations and entire regions, such as galanders, African and classical swine fever, highly infectious pathogenic avian influence, and Newcastle Disease," Kirillov said in a briefing Thursday in Moscow.The Pentagon appeared particularly interested in African swine fever, according to the Russian MoD's analysis, with the pathogen studied under two separate projects."The TAP-3 project is aimed at studying the spread of the African swine fever pathogen through wild animals, under which the migration routes of wild boars in Ukraine were studied. Under the TAP-6 project, this process was scaled up to the countries of Eastern Europe," Kirillov said.

