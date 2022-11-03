International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221103/us-bio-military-activities-in-ukraine-should-receive-full-attention-chinese-envoy-to-un-1103456280.html
US Bio-Military Activities in Ukraine Should Receive ‘Full Attention’: Chinese Envoy to UN
US Bio-Military Activities in Ukraine Should Receive ‘Full Attention’: Chinese Envoy to UN
China is concerned about the allegations made by Russia of United States’ bio-military activities throughout Ukraine and calls on the international community to give this issue its "full attention".
2022-11-03T04:48+0000
2022-11-03T04:48+0000
world
us
china
russia
biolab
biological warfare
biological weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659891_0:108:3000:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_8563b9e69dce0a705eea2f4e47ec800b.jpg
"Russia has repeatedly launched allegations to the UN Security Council that the United States is suspected of conducting bio-military activities in Ukraine. China is gravely concerned. We believe that any evidence of clues related to compliance with the convention [Biological Weapons Convention] should receive full attention from the international community and deserve thorough and to-the-point responses and clarifications by the party concerned," Geng told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.China believes that a fair and transparent investigation by the UN Security Council can effectively address compliance concerns and can help uphold the authority and effectiveness of the convention, Geng added.Earlier in the day, Russia submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council to decide on forming a commission to investigate Moscow's claims presented a complaint against the United States and Ukraine regarding their compliance with the Biological Weapons Convention for activities in biological laboratories on Ukrainian territory.The draft resolution submitted by Russia was not adopted because there were not enough votes in its favor.
https://sputniknews.com/20221019/us-may-be-compelled-to-answer-questions-on-biolabs-in-ukraine-this-time-at-unsc-1102094360.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659891_232:0:2769:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_3738e943b443f77e4e61612ba86c5861.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us bio-labs in ukraine, us bio weapons, ukraine bio weapons, bilogical warfare
us bio-labs in ukraine, us bio weapons, ukraine bio weapons, bilogical warfare

US Bio-Military Activities in Ukraine Should Receive ‘Full Attention’: Chinese Envoy to UN

04:48 GMT 03.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDREW BURTONThe United Nations Security Council (UNSC), meets about the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian conflict on August 28, 2014 in New York City.
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), meets about the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian conflict on August 28, 2014 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDREW BURTON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - China is concerned about the allegations made by Russia of United States’ bio-military activities throughout Ukraine and calls on the international community to give this issue its "full attention," China's Deputy Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said.
"Russia has repeatedly launched allegations to the UN Security Council that the United States is suspected of conducting bio-military activities in Ukraine. China is gravely concerned. We believe that any evidence of clues related to compliance with the convention [Biological Weapons Convention] should receive full attention from the international community and deserve thorough and to-the-point responses and clarifications by the party concerned," Geng told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.
Laboratory - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2022
Opinion & Analysis
US May Be Compelled to Answer Questions on Biolabs in Ukraine, This Time at UNSC
19 October, 18:24 GMT
China believes that a fair and transparent investigation by the UN Security Council can effectively address compliance concerns and can help uphold the authority and effectiveness of the convention, Geng added.
Earlier in the day, Russia submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council to decide on forming a commission to investigate Moscow's claims presented a complaint against the United States and Ukraine regarding their compliance with the Biological Weapons Convention for activities in biological laboratories on Ukrainian territory.
The draft resolution submitted by Russia was not adopted because there were not enough votes in its favor.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала