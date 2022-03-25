https://sputniknews.com/20220325/report-hunter-biden-helped-secure-millions-for-dod-contractor-working-on-pandemic-causing-research-1094203705.html

Report: Hunter Biden Helped Secure Millions for DoD Contractor Working on Pandemic-Causing Research

Earlier, the head of the Russian radiation, chemical and biological defense forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, stated that the Hunter Biden Investment... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russia's assertion that US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, helped finance a US military "bioweapons" research program in Ukraine seems to be legit, The Daily Mail reported on Friday.Citing the evidence from emails obtained from the notorious abandoned laptop of the president's son, the outlet reported that he helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Metabiota, a Department of Defense contractor specializing in research on pandemic-causing diseases that could be used as bioweapons.Biden also introduced Metabiota to an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma, for a "science project" involving high biosecurity level labs in the Eastern European nation.According to the report, Metabiota is a medical data company, but its vice president wrote Hunter in 2014 to discuss how they could "assert Ukraine's cultural and economic independence from Russia," thus giving rise to speculation about the company's goals.Hunter may have reportedly played a key role in ensuring Metabiota was able to perform pathogen research close to the Russian border, according to emails and defense contracts obtained by the outlet.The younger Biden and his colleagues at Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP), an investment firm he purportedly owned, consistently raised millions of dollars for technology companies, and Metabiota was not an exception.Hunter and his coworkers reportedly exchanged emails about how the company's medical data monitoring may become a crucial tool for governments and businesses attempting to spot infectious disease outbreaks. However, Hunter was also allegedly heavily involved in Metabiota's activities in Ukraine.In Hunter's April 2014 investor pitches, he reportedly stated that they not only helped the company receive financing, but also helped "get new customers," including "government agencies in the case of Metabiota."The company's vice president, Mary Guttieri, wrote a memo to Biden, outlining the unexplained goal of moving Ukraine closer to the West, according to the report.Guttieri also reportedly played a key role in Metabiota's Ukraine operations, meeting with other company executives and US and Ukrainian military officials in October 2016 to discuss "cooperation in surveillance and prevention of especially dangerous infectious diseases, including zoonotic diseases in Ukraine and neighboring countries."According to the Daily Mail, Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi responded to Hunter four days after Guttieri's April 2014 email, indicating that the vice president's son had presented a "science project" involving Burisma, on whose board of directors he served, and Metabiota in Ukraine.Pozharskyi purportedly asked Biden to take a look at "few initial points" of the purposes to look into "the potential of this as you called, 'Science Ukraine' project."Pozharsky claimed in an email to Hunter that B&V had worked on "similar or the same projects" as the proposed contract for Metabiota and that he had known several of such biological research projects in his previous role as a Ukrainian government official.The outlet quoted US government expenditure records, which mentioned that Metabiota was awarded a $18.4 million contract by the Department of Defense between February 2014 and November 2016, with $307,091 allotted for "Ukraine research projects." In 2010, the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency purportedly commissioned B&V to build a Biological Safety Level 3 laboratory in Odessa, Ukraine, which "provided enhanced equipment and training to effectively, safely and securely identify especially dangerous pathogens." Such labs are reportedly used to "study infectious agents or toxins that may be transmitted through the air and cause potentially lethal infections."On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will demand explanations about the involvement of the younger Biden in biological laboratories in Ukraine.Peskov stressed that the issue of biological laboratories in Ukraine is "very sensitive information - both for us and for the whole world." He also noted that in addition to Russia, China also demanded an explanation of Hunter's connection with these biological laboratories.The Kremlin spokesman suggested that the US is trying to divert attention by alleging that Russia would use chemical weapons, which Moscow vehemently denied. New data sharply raises the question about "what the Americans were doing in Ukraine and what could happen because of all this research."Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

