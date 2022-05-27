Russian Military Points to Presence of US-Funded Biolabs in Nigeria Amid Global Monkeypox Scare

https://sputniknews.com/20220527/russian-mod-presents-new-docs-on-dozens-of-pentagon-backed-bioweapons-projects-in-ukraine-1095826603.html

Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defence Troops chief Igor Kirillov issued a fresh briefing on Friday, providing new information on US military biological activities in Ukraine, and as well as details on what his forces know about monkeypox, the smallpox cousin which has caused a global health scare in recent weeks.The Pentagon, he said, introduced a mandatory smallpox vaccination back in 2003, with US diplomats and medical personnel also required to be jabbed against the infectious disease. "The Pentagon's interest in this infection is far from accidental. The return of the causitive agent of smallpox would be a global catastrophe for all of humanity," Kirillov suggested, emphasizing that smallpox is ten times more lethal than COVID-19.Citing seized documentation, Kirillov revealed that American instructors trained employees of biolabs in Ukraine on how to respond to an emergency smallpox outbreak.Smallpox was eradicated in the late 1970s thanks to global efforts, with vaccinations against the disease subsequently halted by most countries. However, health authorities in countries around the world have recently begun expressing concerns about monkeypox, after cases began to spread earlier this month.US Biolabs in NigeriaKirillov took note of the WHO's conclusions that the causative agent of the monkeypox virus being met today originated in Nigeria, pointing out that this is "another state upon whose territory the United States has deployed its biological infrastructure."Kirillov also pointed to media reports on the 2021 Munich Security Conference-Nuclear Threat Initiative simulation modeling the outbreak of a bioengineered, highly deadly strain of monkeypox by terrorists, calling the exercise "an odd coincidence which needs additional verification by specialists."The RCB Defence Troops chief also expressed concerns about the safety of smallpox virus samples inside the United States itself. "The lack of proper control and the violation of biosecurity requirements in the United States could lead to the use of this pathogen for terrorist purposes. Between 2014 and 2021, unaccounted for vials containing the virus were repeatedly found in the laboratories of the US Food and Drug Administration, the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases in Maryland, and the Center for Vaccine Research in Pennsylvania," Kirillov said.Kirillov stressed that the work of these labs violated a 1996 resolution by the WHO, which prohibited smallpox's causative agent from being stored in all but one US-based laboratory - the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.New Details on Pentagon-Backed Labs in UkraineDuring Friday's presentation, Kirillov also provided new information on the work of ten military-biological projects organized by the Pentagon in Ukraine, including deadly agents and 'economically significant' infections.

