Democratic Party Leaders are Ideologists of Pentagon Biological Activities in Ukraine - Russian MoD
Democratic Party Leaders are Ideologists of Pentagon Biological Activities in Ukraine - Russian MoD
The Russian military began to report on the extent of US military biological activities in Ukraine in March, citing evidence from captured documents on the...
2022-05-11T13:18+0000
2022-05-11T13:18+0000
2022-05-11T13:37+0000
ukraine
13:18 GMT 11.05.2022 (Updated: 13:37 GMT 11.05.2022)
Being updated
The Russian military began to report on the extent of US military biological activities in Ukraine in March, citing evidence from captured documents on the study of a range of potential bioweapons agents, including those which can be spread naturally using local geography, flora and fauna, and experiments on human beings.
The current leaders of the Democratic Party serve as the chief ideologists of America's illegal operations in Ukraine's biolabs, Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops chief, has announced.
"The leaders of the Democratic Party are the ideologists of US military-biological activity in Ukraine," Kirillov said in a briefing in Moscow on Wednesday.
Citing an MoD analysis of seized documents, the RCB Troops chief said the profits these politicians earn from the private biotech sector helps pay for their election campaigns.
According to Kirillov, the US executive branch has worked to create a "legislative framework to finance military biological research directly from the federal budget," with "funds of non-government organizations controlled by the leadership of the Democratic Party, including [organizations controlled by] the Clintons, the Rockerfellers, George Soros, and the Biden family "attracted under state guarantees."