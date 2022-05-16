International
Russia Plans to Launch UN Investigation Into Violation of Biological Weapons Convention in Ukraine
Russia Plans to Launch UN Investigation Into Violation of Biological Weapons Convention in Ukraine
Moscow noted that the US is deliberately concealing information regarding Pentagon-sponsored bio-warfare research in Ukraine.
Moscow intends to initiate a UN probe into posible violations of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev stated on Monday.
08:30 GMT 16.05.2022
Moscow noted that the US is deliberately concealing information regarding Pentagon-sponsored bio-warfare research in Ukraine.
Moscow intends to initiate a UN probe into posible violations of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev stated on Monday.
