Russia Plans to Launch UN Investigation Into Violation of Biological Weapons Convention in Ukraine

Moscow noted that the US is deliberately concealing information regarding Pentagon-sponsored bio-warfare research in Ukraine. 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

Moscow intends to initiate a UN probe into posible violations of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev stated on Monday.

