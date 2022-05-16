https://sputniknews.com/20220516/russia-plans-to-launch-un-investigation-into-violation-of-biological-weapons-convention-in-ukraine-1095537571.html
Russia Plans to Launch UN Investigation Into Violation of Biological Weapons Convention in Ukraine
Moscow noted that the US is deliberately concealing information regarding Pentagon-sponsored bio-warfare research in Ukraine. 16.05.2022, Sputnik International
Moscow intends to initiate a UN probe into posible violations of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev stated on Monday.
Russia Plans to Launch UN Investigation Into Violation of Biological Weapons Convention in Ukraine
08:30 GMT 16.05.2022 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 16.05.2022)
Being updated
