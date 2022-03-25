https://sputniknews.com/20220325/russia-to-demand-explanation-over-hunter-bidens-links-to-biolabs-in-ukraine-kremlin-says-1094181208.html
Russia to Demand Explanation Over Hunter Biden's Links to Biolabs in Ukraine, Kremlin Says
The Russian presidential spokesman also referred to US speculations about the so-called "Russian chemical weapons" threat as an attempt to divert attention...
Russia will demand explanation of the involvement of Hunter Biden in funding biolabs in Ukraine, the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier this week, the Russian Defence Ministry revealed new information about US-funded biolabs in eastern Ukraine, saying that one of the companies linked to these laboratories was founded by US President Joe Biden's son Hunter and Christopher Heinz, the stepson of former US Secretary of State John Kerry.
10:01 GMT 25.03.2022 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 25.03.2022)
Being updated
The Russian presidential spokesman also referred to US speculations about the so-called "Russian chemical weapons" threat as an attempt to divert attention amid the scandal with US biological laboratories in Ukraine and other countires.
Earlier this week, the Russian Defence Ministry revealed new information about US-funded biolabs in eastern Ukraine, saying that one of the companies linked to these laboratories was founded by US President Joe Biden's son Hunter and Christopher Heinz, the stepson of former US Secretary of State John Kerry.