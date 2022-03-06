https://sputniknews.com/20220306/kiev-regime-sought-to-scrub-evidence-of-pentagon-backed-biowarfare-programme-russian-mod-reveals-1093637704.html

Kiev Regime Sought to Scrub Evidence of Pentagon-backed Biowarfare Programme, Russian MoD Reveals

Ukrainian authorities have been instructed to scrub clean evidence related to the operation of a Pentagon-funded biological warfare programme in Ukraine, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has said.The military spokesman accompanied his remarks with excerpts of documents provided by employees of Ukrainian biolabs regarding a 24 February letter by Ukrainian Minister of Health Viktor Liashko ordering the destruction of pathogens including anthrax, the plague, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases."The documents confirm that the development of biological weapons components were carried out in Ukrainian biolaboratories in close proximity to Russian territory," Konashenkov said. "Some of those - specifically the instructions of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on the destruction of pathogens and the acts of destruction at biolabs in Poltava and Kharkov, we are publishing right now," he said, referring to the documents released.US and Ukrainian officials have not commented on the Russian MoD's allegations.US Biowarfare Programme in UkraineThe United States has been engaged in the construction, modernization and operation of Ukrainian biological laboratories since at least 2005.The US Embassy in Kiev dismissed the probe request, accusing Opposition Platform - For Life of spreading "disinformation" and suggesting that the Pentagon-affiliated Biological Threat Reduction Programme was merely working "with the Ukrainian Government to consolidate and secure pathogens and toxins of security concern in Ukrainian government facilities." At the same time, the Embassy scrubbed information about the work of two of the aforementioned biolabs.Opposition Platform - For Life co-leader Viktor Medvedchuk alleged that the creation of a US Level 3 lab storing human pathogens in Ukraine could have been an indication of US plans for experimentation on human beings. Medvedchuk was put under round-the-clock house arrest in May 2021 after being accused of "high treason." The lawmaker reportedly escaped his confinement last week after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.Last year, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told a Russian newspaper that Moscow was aware of the creation of new US military biolabs near Russia and China, and that Russian authorities had reason to believe that biological weapons were being developed there.Along with Ukraine, the US has sponsored biological laboratories across a number of former Soviet republics, including Kazakhstan, Armenia, Tajikistan and Georgia. In 2018, Igor Giorgadze, Georgia's former minister of state security, asked then-US President Donald Trump to investigate reports that personnel from the Lugar Centre biological laboratory outside Tbilisi had experimented on people, and that some of these 'human test subjects' had died as a result of these activities.

