https://sputniknews.com/20221104/us-reportedly-says-china--russia-have-influence-to-stop-north-korea-from-resuming-nuclear-testing-1103779175.html

US Reportedly Says China & Russia Have ‘Influence’ to Stop North Korea From Resuming Nuclear Testing

US Reportedly Says China & Russia Have ‘Influence’ to Stop North Korea From Resuming Nuclear Testing

Tensions escalated on the Korean peninsula as the US and South Korea launched joint military exercises amid Seoul's claims that North Korea could detonate its... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-04T09:03+0000

2022-11-04T09:03+0000

2022-11-04T09:03+0000

world

us

russia

china

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

north korea

nuclear test

kim jong-un

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102087/19/1020871969_0:50:2223:1300_1920x0_80_0_0_3a327e4585d29e9f190455d27bbcca76.jpg

US officials believe that China and Russia could use their ‘influence’ to dissuade the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) from resuming nuclear bomb testing, according to a US media report.Since May, the United States had been claiming that North Korea was preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, albeit without offering any timeframe.Pyongyang may have delayed resumption of nuclear testing due to the country’s COVID-19 outbreak in May and June, speculated the official cited in the report, adding that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) that wrapped up on 22 October, could have also made North Korea "more focused on ways in which they could get support from particularly China."North Korea ratified the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty in 1985 but withdrew in 2003, citing US threatening and hostile policy toward it. It carried out its first nuclear test three years later, in 2006. Tests were subsequently carried out in 2009, 2013, twice in 2016, and in 2017.Since 2006, the UN Security Council has passed nearly a dozen resolutions sanctioning North Korea for developing nuclear weapons and related activities, with the US and other countries also imposing unilateral sanctions related to trade in weapons and military equipment, asset freezes of people involved in the nuclear program, and restricting scientific cooperation, among others. Russia and China in May vetoed a US-spearheaded push to impose more UN sanctions over North Korea's renewed ballistic missile launches, however, the two nations have “long been on the record as opposing the DPRK nuclear program," the source was quoted as saying, adding:The report comes as the US and its Asian allies have repeatedly amped up rhetoric, claiming that Pyongyang could be planning a nuclear bomb test, while failing to provide details backing their concerns. At the same time, the US and South Korea have stepped up joint military drills in the region, called "Vigilant Storm," further fueling tensions. Pyongyang issued official statements vocally objecting to the drills and then launched at least 17 missiles toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea, and fired 100 rounds of artillery shots on November 2. The DPRK warned US that it would a "powerful response" if Washington "continuously persists in the grave military provocations." Pyongyang also accused the US of being "the chief culprit in destroying peace and security," underscoring that North Korea was ready to take all necessary measures to defend against military threats. Indeed, under current Democratic POTUS tensions on the Korean Peninsula have sharply spiralled, as Joe Biden put paid to his predecessor Donald Trump's attempts to facilitate peaceful dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang. Biden stated in May 2021 that he would not give DPRK leader Kim Jong-Un "recognition" as "legitimate" head of the state unless he denuclearized the country. Furthermore, as Yoon Suk-yeol won the presidency in South Korea in March 2022, he declared Communist Pyongyang the "main enemy" of Seoul and openly discussing the idea of a preemptive strike against the North.'Reciprocal Steps Needed'As the US and South Korea fan the flames of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, China said it was closely monitoring the development of the situation.Russia and China will persist in jointly addressing the North Korea issue, underscored Russian President Vladimir Putin last month at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club. The plan is based on the principle of reciprocal steps by the United States and the DPRK, with Moscow and Beijing repeatedly warning that the US-pushed approach, according to which North Korea must first completely get rid of its nuclear missile program and only then it will be possible to consider lifting sanctions on the DPRK and ensuring its economic development, is absolutely unsustainable."Our roadmap, which we proposed together with China, was that first we should build confidence through mutual meetings, and then we should take some tangible measures, including the suspension of military exercises, tests, and missile launches, and then proceed to negotiations," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier, in reference to the road map for a Korean settlement that Russia and China presented back in 2017.

https://sputniknews.com/20221102/beijing-urges-to-avoid-escalation-amid-north-koreas-missile-launches-1102965518.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221103/why-korean-peninsula-tensions-risk-spiraling-out-of-control-1103700072.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220823/us--south-koreas-militaristic-approach-towards-dprk-pushing-region-to-brink-of-war-scholars-warn-1099909595.html

https://sputniknews.com/20200928/settlement-on-korean-peninsula-should-move-from-words-to-deeds-russian-fm-says-1080603600.html

russia

china

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

china and russia possess leverage to stop north korea from resuming nuclear testing, nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, reciprocal steps by the united states and the dprk, lifting sanctions on the dprk, us and south korea stepped up joint military drills, spate of missile tests carried out by pyongyang