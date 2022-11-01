International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221101/beijing-ready-to-deepen-security-cooperation-with-all-sco-states-1102930474.html
Beijing Ready to Deepen Security Cooperation With All SCO States
Beijing Ready to Deepen Security Cooperation With All SCO States
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to deepen security cooperation with all Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-01T18:56+0000
2022-11-01T18:56+0000
world
asia & pacific
china
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105444/45/1054444508_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5c05b151e4c0ecf673dd13c10202c6f3.jpg
"China is ready to continuously deepen law enforcement and security cooperation together with other parties to guarantee the social and economic development of each country," Li Keqiang said during the SCO Council of Heads of Government.The prime minister also reiterated that it was necessary to create an open and global economy and simplify procedures for international trade and investment.The SCO high-level summit took place on November 1 via videolink and was focused on reviewing implementation of decisions reached at the previous meeting.The latest SCO summit was held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from September 15-16, resulting in the signing of 42 documents. In particular, Iran signed a memorandum of obligations with the SCO, paving the way for the country to join the organization. A document was also signed concerning the beginning of the procedure for the accession of Belarus.The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were admitted to the organization. SCO observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while the partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105444/45/1054444508_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5a5137dbb457bd8c4b4cce56e68afd4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, china, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
asia & pacific, china, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

Beijing Ready to Deepen Security Cooperation With All SCO States

18:56 GMT 01.11.2022
© Sputnik / Bolat Shaikhinov / Go to the mediabankThe flag of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and flags of the SCO member states in Astana
The flag of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and flags of the SCO member states in Astana - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2022
© Sputnik / Bolat Shaikhinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to deepen security cooperation with all Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.
"China is ready to continuously deepen law enforcement and security cooperation together with other parties to guarantee the social and economic development of each country," Li Keqiang said during the SCO Council of Heads of Government.
The prime minister also reiterated that it was necessary to create an open and global economy and simplify procedures for international trade and investment.
The SCO high-level summit took place on November 1 via videolink and was focused on reviewing implementation of decisions reached at the previous meeting.
The latest SCO summit was held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from September 15-16, resulting in the signing of 42 documents. In particular, Iran signed a memorandum of obligations with the SCO, paving the way for the country to join the organization. A document was also signed concerning the beginning of the procedure for the accession of Belarus.
The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were admitted to the organization. SCO observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while the partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала