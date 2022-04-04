https://sputniknews.com/20220404/dprk-says-will-have-to-use-nuclear-weapons-if-south-korea-mounts-pre-emptive-attack---kim-yo-jong-1094482719.html

DPRK Says Will Have to Use Nuclear Weapons if South Korea Mounts Pre-Emptive Attack - Kim Yo Jong

DPRK Says Will Have to Use Nuclear Weapons if South Korea Mounts Pre-Emptive Attack - Kim Yo Jong

North Korea has possessed nuclear weapons since 2006, which it says are necessary to guarantee its safety in the absence of a permanent peace treaty and US... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-04T22:51+0000

2022-04-04T22:51+0000

2022-04-04T23:36+0000

dprk

south korea

pre-emptive war

nuclear strike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082484829_0:134:1201:809_1920x0_80_0_0_c666539388a129d4e667f8f41ca5c65b.png

Kim Yo Jong, the Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, said on Monday that if South Korea followed through on recent threats of a preemptive strike against the North, Pyongyang would reply with nuclear weapons.However, she cautioned that "South Korea is not our principal enemy" and that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is "definitely against such war.""That's why our Marshal clarified that our principal enemy is just war itself," she said, referring to her older brother, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.Kim's remarks come several days after South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook made rare public comments about Seoul's preemptive strike doctrine against North Korea."Currently, our military possesses large numbers and various types of missiles that have greatly improved in terms of ranges, accuracy and power, and it has capabilities to accurately and swiftly strike any targets in North Korea," Suh said at an April 1 ceremony marking the reinforcement of the Army Missile Strategic Command in Wonju, according to Yonhap News Agency."It is no more than an ill-advised bravery not beneficial to them that he released such reckless remarks as 'preemptive attack' on a nuclear state," Kim said in a statement carried by KCNA. "His rash and excessive outburst on 'preemptive attack' worsened the inter-Korean relations and military tension on the Korean peninsula. We take his confrontation frenzy serious and cannot but reconsider a lot. South Korea may face a serious threat because of his foolish outburst."The tests came shortly after the election of Yoon Suk-yeol to the South Korean presidency. The president-elect hails from the conservative People Power Party and opposes the reciprocal, trust-based engagement with the DPRK by his predecessor, Moon Jae-in. Under Moon's tenure, relations with Pyongyang warmed to their best in decades, with Moon visiting Pyongyang and the two sides taking strides to remove trade and communications barriers between them and even issuing an end-of-war declaration. However, when peace talks between the DPRK and US failed, the animosities returned.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dprk, south korea, pre-emptive war, nuclear strike