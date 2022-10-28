https://sputniknews.com/20221028/north-korea-fires-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan-s-korean-military-reveals-1102785651.html

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan, S. Korean Military Reveals

North Korea fired an "unspecified" ballistic missile on Friday toward the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military has confirmed. 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

North Korea fired an "unspecified" ballistic missile on Friday toward the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military has confirmed.Citing military authorities, Yonhap reported that the projectile's range, altitude and speed remain unknown as officials work to analyze the launch.The Friday launch comes days after another ballistic missile had been launched two weeks prior. At the time, officials indicated that the missile had managed to travel some 650 kilometers at a maximum sustained altitude of 50 kilometers.However, the latest launch comes on the same day that the 2022 Hoguk military exercises are set to conclude.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

