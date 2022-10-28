International
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan, S. Korean Military Reveals
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan, S. Korean Military Reveals
North Korea fired an "unspecified" ballistic missile on Friday toward the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military has confirmed. 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-28T03:10+0000
2022-10-28T03:21+0000
North Korea fired an "unspecified" ballistic missile on Friday toward the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military has confirmed.Citing military authorities, Yonhap reported that the projectile's range, altitude and speed remain unknown as officials work to analyze the launch.The Friday launch comes days after another ballistic missile had been launched two weeks prior. At the time, officials indicated that the missile had managed to travel some 650 kilometers at a maximum sustained altitude of 50 kilometers.However, the latest launch comes on the same day that the 2022 Hoguk military exercises are set to conclude.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
03:10 GMT 28.10.2022 (Updated: 03:21 GMT 28.10.2022)
People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on October 4, 2022
© AFP 2022 / JUNG YEON-JE
Being updated
North Korea fired an "unspecified" ballistic missile on Friday toward the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military has confirmed.
Citing military authorities, Yonhap reported that the projectile's range, altitude and speed remain unknown as officials work to analyze the launch.
The Friday launch comes days after another ballistic missile had been launched two weeks prior. At the time, officials indicated that the missile had managed to travel some 650 kilometers at a maximum sustained altitude of 50 kilometers.
The alleged photo of the January 17 North Korean SRBM test shared on social media. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2022
World
North Korea Test-Fires Another Ballistic Missile - Reports
13 October, 21:55 GMT
However, the latest launch comes on the same day that the 2022 Hoguk military exercises are set to conclude.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
