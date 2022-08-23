https://sputniknews.com/20220823/us--south-koreas-militaristic-approach-towards-dprk-pushing-region-to-brink-of-war-scholars-warn-1099909595.html

US & South Korea's Militaristic Approach Towards DPRK Pushing Region to Brink of War, Scholars Warn

South Korea and the US on August 22 launched their largest joint military exercises since 2018.

"The drills reflect a change in the current administration’s North Korea policy," says Dr. Zhang Baohui, director of the Center for Asian Pacific Studies at Lingnan University in Hong Kong. "The new administration leans toward the political right and wants to shift to a strategy of pressure to force North Korea to denuclearize. Restoring bilateral military drills with the US is a way to pressure the North. However, this strategy will certainly backfire by once again creating a situation of mutual mistrust and hostility between the two Koreas."Donald Trump's attempts to facilitate peaceful dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang were halted under Joe Biden, who made it clear in May 2021 that he would not give DPRK leader Kim Jong-Un "recognition" as "legitimate" head of the state unless he denuclearized the country.Washington's change of heart towards Pyongyang was followed by eight missile tests by the DPRK in 2021. The number of tests conducted by North Korea rose steeply in 2022, as Yoon Suk-yeol won the presidency in South Korea in March 2022, declaring Communist Pyongyang the "main enemy" of Seoul and openly discussing the idea of a preemptive strike against the North.Since Yoon's victory, the Biden administration and their counterparts in Seoul have been focused on "shows of strength and unity with South Korea and what they call a 'calibrated, practical approach,'" according to CNN.Meanwhile, according to US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the DPRK has launched 31 missile tests so far in 2022 and is preparing to conduct a nuclear test. Pyongyang has not conducted atomic tests since September 2017.DPRK's Reaction to Militarist Approach of US & South KoreaGiven this, one could hardly expect a positive dynamic in relations between the South and the North, according to Seung-Whan Choi: "As long as South Korea and the US stick to their militarist approach, there will be no progress toward peace at all, and it will probably push them to the brink of war," he warns.On August 18, Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), subjected Yoon to harsh criticism. While the South Korean president vows to "improve the economy and public welfare" in the North once it is denuclearized, he, at the same time, is calling for fighting against Pyongyang's Communist leadership, according to Kim. "To think that the plan to barter 'economic cooperation' for our honor, nukes, is the great dream, hope and plan of Yoon, we came to realize that he is really simple and still childish," Kim said, as quoted by the DPRK's state-run KCNA.Trump's Policy of Engagement WorkedWhile the US mainstream press is branding the recent escalation of tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang as a failure of Donald Trump's policy of engagement, some observers do not share this stance.The Trump policy of engagement was certainly an opportunity for the Americans to interact with and learn about their North Korean counterparts on an interpersonal basis, according to Michael Madden, nonresident fellow at the Stimson Center, leading contributing analyst to 38 North, and director and founder of NK Leadership Watch.According to the scholar, "the interactions among Kim, Trump and Moon opened up some basic, technical communications channels." He emphasizes that direct leadership interactions on the part of the US are helpful and highly effective, even in the event that an agreement is not reached."The change in political leadership kind of washed away any substantive accomplishments - even PR/publicity accomplishments," Madden admitted. "So there are some minimal, albeit inconsistent, interactions between staff-level individuals of these countries. I suspect a 50/50 chance of someone answering the telephone is preferable to a 0 chance they answer the telephone."Under these circumstances the risk of "miscalculation" is increasing dramatically, according to the US scholar. He warns that "one or both sides could misunderstand the others and that could trigger a chain of slipshod or ill-informed decision making."

