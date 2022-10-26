https://sputniknews.com/20221026/china-confident-it-is-closer-than-ever-to-achieving-complete-reunification-of-the-motherland-1102661004.html

China Confident it is ‘Closer Than Ever’ to Achieving 'Complete Reunification of the Motherland'

China Confident it is ‘Closer Than Ever’ to Achieving 'Complete Reunification of the Motherland'

Beijing underscored the need to “take resolute steps to oppose ‘Taiwan independence’ and promote reunification” in a resolution adopted at the 20th National... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

China is taking strides towards “complete reunification of the motherland,” a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office stated on Wednesday.“We’re closer than ever in history - and we’re more confident and capable than ever - to realizing national rejuvenation,” Ma Xiaoguang stated at a regular news briefing in Beijing, without directly referencing Taiwan, regarded by China as an inalienable part of its territory:The spokesperson’s perceived reference to Taiwan was made after a question regarding to the speech delivered by China's head of state, Xi Jinping, at the beginning of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).At the congress, held on October 16 -22, the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, who secured a third term in power, said the "wheels of history are rolling on toward China’s reunification” with Taiwan.“The complete reunification of our country must be realized and it can without a doubt be realized,” the Chinese leader added.While voicing hope for the prospect of peaceful reunification, China's president underscored that his country would "never promise to renounce the use of force" and reserved the possibility of "taking all necessary measures against the interference of external forces and the extremely small number of pro-Taiwan independence separatists and their secessionist activities." Xi had added that moves taken by Beijing will in no case be targeted against the majority of Taiwanese compatriots.Furthermore, in a resolution adopted on the final day of the event on October 22, the CPC stressed the necessity of adhering to the One-China principle and the 1992 Consensus [between Beijing and Taipei], as well as implementing the CPC’s “overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era.”Sun Yeli, a spokesperson for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, stated at a press conference on the eve of the congress’ opening that Beijing's goal is to promote the process of peaceful reunification of the island with the Chinese mainland. He stressed that “peaceful reunification is in China's interests [and] the number one choice for the Taiwan issue."A military solution to the issue is “the last resort”, added the spokesperson, accusing “Taiwanese separatists” of provocations and "outside forces" of using Taiwan to contain China.Taiwan, governed independently from mainland China since 1949, when it split from the mainland during a civil war that resulted in the Communist Party taking control, is considered by Beijing as a breakaway territory. With Beijing’s official policy envisioning a peaceful unification of Taiwan with mainland China, the Communist Party opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. However, despite Washington shifting its recognition of the legitimate Chinese government from Taipei to Beijing in 1978, it has maintained active contacts with Taipei, selling billions of dollars' worth of weapons to the self-ruled island.Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, while also posing a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August in a move condemned by China as a provocative gesture of support for separatism. In response, Beijing launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. However, other high-level US delegations have since visited Taiwan.

