Moscow: West Forced Kiev Into Rendering Negotiations With Russia Impossible
09:31 GMT 06.10.2022 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 06.10.2022)
In late July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia is ready to resume full-fledged talks with Ukraine, but that Kiev is unwilling to initiate the negotiating process.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that the West forced Kiev into rendering negotiations with Moscow impossible.
The statement comes after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored late last month that Russia remains ready to negotiate with Ukraine.
“President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] said that Russia, of course, retains its willingness to negotiate. But as the situation changes, so do the conditions, and we have repeatedly spoken about this. But in general, the principle remains the same: all the goals of the special military operation [remain the same]”, Peskov told reporters.
This followed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying in July that Moscow is ready to resume full-scale talks with Kiev and the ball is in Ukraine's court, but that so far its leadership has clearly shown its unwillingness to launch the process.
The top Russian diplomat earlier said that if the West hopes to resolve the situation in Ukraine militarily, peace negotiations are useless.
“If [the West] wants not negotiations, but the victory of Ukraine over Russia on the battlefield, then, probably, there is simply nothing to talk about with the West, since this approach does not allow Ukraine to move forwards towards the peace process”, Lavrov pointed out.