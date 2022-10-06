https://sputniknews.com/20221006/moscow-west-forced-kiev-into-rendering-negotiations-with-russia-impossible-1101566118.html

Moscow: West Forced Kiev Into Rendering Negotiations With Russia Impossible

Moscow: West Forced Kiev Into Rendering Negotiations With Russia Impossible

In late July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia is ready to resume full-fledged talks with Ukraine, but that Kiev is unwilling to... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T09:31+0000

2022-10-06T09:31+0000

2022-10-06T09:55+0000

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093644466_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e6dc92241aa3a286f53456972f533a56.jpg

The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that the West forced Kiev into rendering negotiations with Moscow impossible.The statement comes after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored late last month that Russia remains ready to negotiate with Ukraine.This followed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying in July that Moscow is ready to resume full-scale talks with Kiev and the ball is in Ukraine's court, but that so far its leadership has clearly shown its unwillingness to launch the process.The top Russian diplomat earlier said that if the West hopes to resolve the situation in Ukraine militarily, peace negotiations are useless.“If [the West] wants not negotiations, but the victory of Ukraine over Russia on the battlefield, then, probably, there is simply nothing to talk about with the West, since this approach does not allow Ukraine to move forwards towards the peace process”, Lavrov pointed out.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine