SCO Summit in Samarkand
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit takes place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15-16. Boosting security and stability in the region, as well as economic matters will be high on the agenda.
Putin: Russia Doing Everything to End Ukraine Crisis, But Kiev Seeks to Reach Goals by Means of War
Putin: Russia Doing Everything to End Ukraine Crisis, But Kiev Seeks to Reach Goals by Means of War
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)... 16.09.2022
President Vladimir Putin told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Russia is doing everything to end the Ukraine crisis as soon as possible, as the Russian and Indian leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan's city of Samarkand."Nevertheless, we will always keep you informed of what is happening there,” Vladimir Putin added.The Russian and Indian leaders held bilateral talks on the sidelines of this year's SCO summit, which marks their first in-person meeting since February.The Russian president on Friday invited India’s prime minister to visit Russia, adding that the countries should intensify the process of visa-free travel. In turn, Modi called for finding solutions to issues pertaining to global food and fuel security.Ahead of the meeting with Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi described Russia as a critical energy partner and vowed to explore the "huge potential in this area that remains untapped."Earlier this week, Russia's ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, said the two countries were "very motivated" to ensure that the defense cooperation between the two strategic partners is "uninterrupted" by the Ukraine crisis. He pointed to the fact that India has maintained its stance of neutrality on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and has continued active trade and military cooperation with Russia, despite Western criticism.
Putin: Russia Doing Everything to End Ukraine Crisis, But Kiev Seeks to Reach Goals by Means of War

14:32 GMT 16.09.2022
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of State Council (SCO-HSC) Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of State Council (SCO-HSC) Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2022
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
Svetlana Ekimenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan's city of Samarkand.
President Vladimir Putin told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Russia is doing everything to end the Ukraine crisis as soon as possible, as the Russian and Indian leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan's city of Samarkand.
"I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine…the concerns that you have repeatedly expressed... We will do everything to ensure that this all stops as quickly as possible… However, Kiev refuses negotiations,” Putin told Modi, adding that the Ukrainian government is intent on reaching its goals by means of war.
"Nevertheless, we will always keep you informed of what is happening there,” Vladimir Putin added.
The Russian and Indian leaders held bilateral talks on the sidelines of this year's SCO summit, which marks their first in-person meeting since February.
The Russian president on Friday invited India’s prime minister to visit Russia, adding that the countries should intensify the process of visa-free travel. In turn, Modi called for finding solutions to issues pertaining to global food and fuel security.
© Photo : Indian PM Office
Modi Putin Meet
Modi Putin Meet - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2022
Modi Putin Meet
© Photo : Indian PM Office
Ahead of the meeting with Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi described Russia as a critical energy partner and vowed to explore the "huge potential in this area that remains untapped."
Earlier this week, Russia's ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, said the two countries were "very motivated" to ensure that the defense cooperation between the two strategic partners is "uninterrupted" by the Ukraine crisis. He pointed to the fact that India has maintained its stance of neutrality on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and has continued active trade and military cooperation with Russia, despite Western criticism.
SCO Summit in Samarkand
SCO Summit in Samarkand
Modi Tells Putin Russia-India Ties to Further Develop, Benefitting the Whole World
13:07 GMT
