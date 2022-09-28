Results of Referendums on Joining Russia in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions

On September 23-27, the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, liberated by the Russian forces from the Kiev regime, held votes to decide if they want to join Russia. Sputnik shows the results of the votes, which were held despite Ukraine's threats and shellings targeting civilians.