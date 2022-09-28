International
LIVE: Czech Protesters Rally in Prague Demanding Negotiations Over Russian Gas Imports
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
Results of Referendums on Joining Russia in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions
12:29 GMT 28.09.2022
