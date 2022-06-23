International
https://sputniknews.com/20220623/brics-leaders-support-russia-ukraine-talks-1096603555.html
BRICS Leaders Support Russia-Ukraine Talks
BRICS Leaders Support Russia-Ukraine Talks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The BRICS leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and support the negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, the Beijing Declaration of the... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-23T14:57+0000
2022-06-23T17:29+0000
russia
brics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64f767e1c83a58c44342ab703000b01f.jpg
"We have discussed the situation in Ukraine and recall our national positions as expressed at the appropriate fora, namely the UNSC and UNGA. We support talks between Russia and Ukraine," the declaration reads.Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) adopted a final declaration following the organization’s 14th summit on Thursday.The summit was held online and was chaired by China."We agree to continue deepening cooperation on competition issues of the BRICS countries and create conditions for fair competition for international trade and economic cooperation," the declaration read.BRICS countries also reaffirmed their commitment to a world free of nuclear weapons and vowed to promote more meaningful participation of developing and least developed countries in global processes."We recall the 2005 World Summit Outcome and reaffirm the need for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council, in order to make it more representative, efficient and effective, and to make it more representative of developing countries, so that it can adequately to respond to global challenges," the declaration read.
https://sputniknews.com/20220514/talks-with-ukraine-de-facto-on-hold-as-kiev-not-interested-in-dialogue-putin-says-1095510212.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de7fddfc35e93301aad9681400e8b489.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, brics

BRICS Leaders Support Russia-Ukraine Talks

14:57 GMT 23.06.2022 (Updated: 17:29 GMT 23.06.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the photo bankBRICS
BRICS - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2022
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The BRICS leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and support the negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, the Beijing Declaration of the XIV BRICS summit says.
"We have discussed the situation in Ukraine and recall our national positions as expressed at the appropriate fora, namely the UNSC and UNGA. We support talks between Russia and Ukraine," the declaration reads.
Round Three of Russia-Ukraine Talks in Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2022
Talks With Ukraine de Facto on Hold as Kiev Not Interested in Dialogue, Putin Says
14 May, 11:58 GMT
Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) adopted a final declaration following the organization’s 14th summit on Thursday.

The summit was held online and was chaired by China.

"We agree to continue deepening cooperation on competition issues of the BRICS countries and create conditions for fair competition for international trade and economic cooperation," the declaration read.

BRICS countries also reaffirmed their commitment to a world free of nuclear weapons and vowed to promote more meaningful participation of developing and least developed countries in global processes.

"We recall the 2005 World Summit Outcome and reaffirm the need for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council, in order to make it more representative, efficient and effective, and to make it more representative of developing countries, so that it can adequately to respond to global challenges," the declaration read.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала