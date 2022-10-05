https://sputniknews.com/20221005/new-push-to-get-ukraine-into-nato-shows-zelenskyy-running-out-of-props-1101515733.html

New Push to Get Ukraine Into NATO Shows Zelenskyy 'Running Out of Props'

On Friday, Zelensky said that Ukraine was applying to join NATO in an expedited manner after the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions decided to join Russia."He is running out of props... so he is grasping at whatever mirage might save him," University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Affairs Michael Brenner said on Monday. "Thus, the idea of joining NATO."The fantasy that his Western masters would allow Ukraine to join NATO revealed the imaginary nature of the world Zelensky lived in, Brenner observed."Of course, it never will happen because it would mean all-out war with Russia. Even the lunatics in Washington are not that suicidal," he said.Zelensky is a TV producer and actor, Brenner added, who improbably finds himself the star player in a real life drama of historic importance.So, he must do anything that keeps the war going - not for Ukraine but for an American strategic victory - in other words, to bleed the Russian and weaken them, he said.The Americans felt no loyalty or special ties to Zelensky, whatever he believed to the contrary, Brenner stressed.Retired veteran Pentagon analyst Chuck Spinney commented that the NATO membership fantasy was an absurd aspiration even for Zelensky and that it revealed his fading grip on reality."It is beyond stupid. Which raises a question of why do it now? Has someone given him a green light or is Zelensky going off the rails?" Spinney told Sputnik. "My impression is that he is becoming more erratic. His quasi-Hitlerite stance of fighting to the last man to save territory may be an indicator of instability."Danger To PeaceCanadian political commentator and historian Matthew Ehret, vice president of the Rising Tide Foundation, cautioned that this pattern of increasingly bizarre public actions made Zelensky a greater danger to world peace, not less of one.Zelensky had been encouraged by Western intellectuals who still fantasized that, following the end of the Cold War, Western democracy as defined in Washington and London was the only plausible political and economic future for the human race, even though a vast majority of humanity did not live under it, and many of those who did were increasingly frustrated with their experience, Ehret observed."They have overplayed their hand and in their arrogance are still trying to hold on to an obsolete geopolitical script from the early 1990s that posited foolishly the doctrine that the end of history had arrived and a unipolar epoch was upon us," he said.These technocrats still refused to acknowledge that the world today was unlike anything their ivory tower models presumed possible and their scripts for a New World Order no longer applied, Ehret noted.

