New Push to Get Ukraine Into NATO Shows Zelenskyy 'Running Out of Props'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's latest desperate attempt to convince Western politicians that Kiev can now join NATO is a sign that he is running out of props, analysts told Sputnik.
On Friday, Zelensky said that Ukraine was applying to join NATO in an expedited manner after the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions decided to join Russia.
"He is running out of props... so he is grasping at whatever mirage might save him," University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Affairs Michael Brenner said on Monday. "Thus, the idea of joining NATO."
The fantasy that his Western masters would allow Ukraine to join NATO revealed the imaginary nature of the world Zelensky lived in, Brenner observed.
"Of course, it never will happen because it would mean all-out war with Russia. Even the lunatics in Washington are not that suicidal," he said.
Zelensky is a TV producer and actor, Brenner added, who improbably finds himself the star player in a real life drama of historic importance.
"He is at once script writer, director and central character. The worlds of fiction and actuality have merged in his mind - Stanislavsky method acting to the extreme," Brenner told Sputnik. "At the same time, he knows that to keep the show on the road, he has to follow instructions from Washington, which is the uber director."
So, he must do anything that keeps the war going - not for Ukraine but for an American strategic victory - in other words, to bleed the Russian and weaken them, he said.
The Americans felt no loyalty or special ties to Zelensky, whatever he believed to the contrary, Brenner stressed.
"As long as Zelensky serves this purpose, they will keep him as their champion - when he becomes a liability, they will drop him, like [1960s South Vietnam President Ngo Dinh] Diem in Vietnam," he said.
Retired veteran Pentagon analyst Chuck Spinney commented that the NATO membership fantasy was an absurd aspiration even for Zelensky and that it revealed his fading grip on reality.
"It is beyond stupid. Which raises a question of why do it now? Has someone given him a green light or is Zelensky going off the rails?" Spinney told Sputnik. "My impression is that he is becoming more erratic. His quasi-Hitlerite stance of fighting to the last man to save territory may be an indicator of instability."
Danger To Peace
Canadian political commentator and historian Matthew Ehret, vice president of the Rising Tide Foundation, cautioned that this pattern of increasingly bizarre public actions made Zelensky a greater danger to world peace, not less of one.
"A wounded animal is a dangerous animal and both Zelensky and his handlers within the Anglo-American machine managing NATO are very desperate and wounded animals at this stage of the game," he said.
Zelensky had been encouraged by Western intellectuals who still fantasized that, following the end of the Cold War, Western democracy as defined in Washington and London was the only plausible political and economic future for the human race, even though a vast majority of humanity did not live under it, and many of those who did were increasingly frustrated with their experience, Ehret observed.
"They have overplayed their hand and in their arrogance are still trying to hold on to an obsolete geopolitical script from the early 1990s that posited foolishly the doctrine that the end of history had arrived and a unipolar epoch was upon us," he said.
These technocrats still refused to acknowledge that the world today was unlike anything their ivory tower models presumed possible and their scripts for a New World Order no longer applied, Ehret noted.
"The recent referendum results in east Ukraine were just yet another reminder of this fact and the hectic rage is palpable on the part of Zelensky's handlers within the corridors of NATO who seem to be engaged in a flight forward trajectory towards what may become a thermonuclear war," he concluded.